Who is Alki David? Coca-Cola heir ordered to pay employee $900mn in one of largest sexual assault verdicts in history

Alki David, Coca-Cola heir and celebrity hologram creator with string of sexual assault convictions against him, has been directed to pay $900 million to a former employee by Los Angeles jury. This is said to be the largest-ever award for sexual damages in history. Los Angeles jury on Monday ordered Alkiviades 'Alki' David to pay $900 million after he was accused of raping another employee, (@REX/Shutterstock)

According to the attorney of a woman, who goes by the name Jane Doe in her case against Alkiviades "Alki" David, said she was sexually assaulted and harassed for three years between 2016 and 2019.

"It’s so despicable, the facts of this case. He raped my client while on trial in another case," Doe's lawyer Gary Dordick stated, LA Times reported.

Back in 2019, David was cautioned against even thinking of assaulting another woman's body following the $58 million sexual violence verdict that Mahim Khan, a former production assistant, won against him.

He has been found guilty in several other cases involving sexual misbehavior, and he and his companies have been compelled to pay damages totaling around $70 million.

David's enterprise, Hologram USA, is well-known for producing holographic images of deceased celebrities. His business has offered a wide range of online streaming services as well.

All you need to know about Jane Doe's case

Jane Doe, the plaintiff in the lawsuit is a thirty-year-old model who worked for David at Hologram USA and recognised him as a "media mogul and billionaire" when he hired her.

The woman said that she had been concerned about David's behavior at the office since the beginning of her job. According to the lawsuit, a female coworker informed Doe that David had kissed her against her will. Additionally, the plaintiff claimed that in 2016 while on a business trip to his private island in Greece, David made an attempt to kiss her, to which she refused and he apologised.

The complaint states that she was fired later that year and did not communicate with David until 2018. After that, David made her an offer to work as a brand ambassador for Swiss-X, his cannabis producing firm.

According to the lawsuit, David gave the woman a tour of his hotel room after she accepted the job, and he gave her a sample of what he claimed was a CBD product. David masturbated and made her touch his penis when the woman started to feel drunk and confused, as per the suit.

The woman claimed that in April 2019, he sexually assaulted her in a small room during a business meeting.

David's current $3.7 billion wealth derives mostly from his wealthy Cypriot family, according to the Sunday Times annual Rich List. However, he has stated that media estimations of his wealth are massively inflated.

Judge Christopher L. Lui's overwhelming ruling on Monday includes $800 million in punitive penalties in addition to $100 million in compensatory damages.