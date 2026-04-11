Who is Amanda Ungaro? All on Brazilian model's husband, kids and threats to ‘expose’ Melania Trump after Epstein denial

After US First Lady Melania Trump's public denial regarding any associations with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Amanda Ungaro's name has taken center stage in discussions amid online speculations.

US First Lady Melania Trump faces scrutiny after denying links to Jeffrey Epstein, as Amanda Ungaro claims she knows secrets about Melania. (Bloomberg)

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On social media platforms, several people are making direct connections between the former Brazilian diplomat and ex-partner of Trump associate Paolo Zampolli and Melania Trump's unexpected comments made at the White House on Thursday.

An account under the name Ungaro, who claims to be a survivor of Epstein and a long-time associate of the First Lady, has issued a threat to disclose what she refers to as Melania's “hidden connections.”

“Hello Melania, I was around you for 20 years," the account stated, adding, “You knew I was inside ICE, and you know what hurts after all this time? I stayed close to your family- your mother and your father- not because of you, but because of them, at events and everything else. So shut your mouth when speaking about me. Because I will expose everything I know." The account, which has been active since December 2025, features a blue verification tick and is reported to be based in Latin America. However, HT.com cannot independently confirm the legitimacy of the account or the assertions it has made.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Did Trump employ ‘Madman Theory’ to negotiate ceasefire with Iran? POTUS says ‘I used…’ Who is Amanda Ungaro? All we know about Brazilian national linked to Melania {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Did Trump employ ‘Madman Theory’ to negotiate ceasefire with Iran? POTUS says ‘I used…’ Who is Amanda Ungaro? All we know about Brazilian national linked to Melania {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amanda Ungaro is a Brazilian citizen who has spent several years within elite international and political circles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amanda Ungaro is a Brazilian citizen who has spent several years within elite international and political circles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to The New York Times report, she previously served in a diplomatic capacity as Grenada's Ambassador to the United Nations, concentrating on environmental and “blue economy” matters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to The New York Times report, she previously served in a diplomatic capacity as Grenada's Ambassador to the United Nations, concentrating on environmental and “blue economy” matters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It has been reported that she was in a long-term relationship with Zampolli, the Italian-American businessman who introduced Melania to Donald Trump in 1998. Amanda Ungaro and Zampolli have a teenage son together and ended their relationship in 2021 after living together for many years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It has been reported that she was in a long-term relationship with Zampolli, the Italian-American businessman who introduced Melania to Donald Trump in 1998. Amanda Ungaro and Zampolli have a teenage son together and ended their relationship in 2021 after living together for many years. {{/usCountry}}

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Melania and Ungaro, 41, arrived in the US from Slovenia and Brazil in pursuit of a better life.

In an interview with Brazil’s O Globo newspaper, Ungaro shared her experience of flying from Paris to New York on Epstein’s private jet when she was 17 years old, accompanied by her agent at that time, Jean-Luc Brunel.

“About 30 girls, beautiful and very young- I felt immediate discomfort and wanted to get off the plane. I sensed something was wrong, but did not fully understand the abuse at the time,” she recounted regarding the flight. However, she has refrained from directly accusing Epstein of personally assaulting her.

Amanda Ungaro's association with Trumps

Due to her close association with Zampolli, Ungaro became recognized within Trump's social circles. She attended various public events with him, including Trump's inauguration in 2017, where she and Zampolli were among the guests linked to the First Family.

Amanda Ungaro's arrest

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Last year, Ungaro was arrested in Miami on charges related to fraud associated with a medical spa business. She pleaded not guilty. However, immigration authorities later detained her after discovering that her visa had expired years before.

While she was in custody, Zampolli acknowledged reaching out to a senior official at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to inquire about Ungaro's situation. However, Zampolli denied attempting to secure special treatment for her, reported People magazine.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) dismissed allegations of political interference in this case, asserting that any claim suggesting Ungaro was targeted for political reasons is untrue. The agency further said that her removal was due to immigration violations.

Amanda Ungaro's marriage

Ungaro and Zampolli were together for 19 years. Following their separation, she married a Brazilian doctor, and the couple was residing in Aventura, Florida, at the time of her arrest in June last year on fraud-related charges.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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