Who is Amber Lendof Vargas? Gypsy Rose donates to laid-off Spirit employee slammed by James Charles

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has stepped into another one of her internet controversies this week after she donated to a former Spirit Airlines employee. The employee was publicly ridiculed by beauty influencer James Charles over a GoFundMe request.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard donated over $500 to Amber Lendof Vargas, a former Spirit Airlines employee ridiculed by James Charles.(X and (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP))

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According to a TMZ report, Blanchard donated more than $500 to Amber Lendof Vargas, a former Spirit Airlines employee, who lost her job after the budget airline’s shutdown earlier this month.

Vargas was laid off along with over 17,000 others when the well-known low-cost airline closed earlier this month. Post lay-off, Vargas started a GoFundMe page to support herself financially.

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What is the James Charles controversy?

The controversy began after Vargas, a Boston Logan Airport operations agent, allegedly sent Charles a direct message asking him to share or contribute to her GoFundMe campaign after being laid off amid Spirit Airlines’ operational collapse.

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{{^usCountry}} In a TikTok video that quickly went viral, Charles mocked the request. He called the woman “lazy” and “entitled” for reaching out instead of finding another job {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a TikTok video that quickly went viral, Charles mocked the request. He called the woman “lazy” and “entitled” for reaching out instead of finding another job {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also questioned why he would ever assist her and accused her of assuming that celebrities and influencers should support her. Charles later deleted the video and issued a public apology, admitting his reaction was “privileged” and “completely unnecessary,” according to TMZ. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also questioned why he would ever assist her and accused her of assuming that celebrities and influencers should support her. Charles later deleted the video and issued a public apology, admitting his reaction was “privileged” and “completely unnecessary,” according to TMZ. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vargas later said publicly that she did not accept the apology. She also noted that the backlash James Charles received, had dramatically increased attention toward her fundraiser and social media accounts. According to Just Jared, her GoFundMe donations surged after the controversy exploded online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vargas later said publicly that she did not accept the apology. She also noted that the backlash James Charles received, had dramatically increased attention toward her fundraiser and social media accounts. According to Just Jared, her GoFundMe donations surged after the controversy exploded online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Did Candace Owens float idea that Trump may have gotten Charlie Kirk murdered? Why did Gypsy Rose donate to the Ex-Spirit employee GoFundMe? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Did Candace Owens float idea that Trump may have gotten Charlie Kirk murdered? Why did Gypsy Rose donate to the Ex-Spirit employee GoFundMe? {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy caught traction and reached Gypsy as TMZ reported on her donation to the GoFundMe.

In a note to Vargas with the $500, shared by the outlet, Gypsy wrote, “Hi, my name is Gypsy Rose Blanchard and I am an influencer on TikTok. I have 9.3 million followers and I'm truly sorry for what happened and I'm sending many positive vibes.”

For her followers to contribute, Gypsy also posted the GoFundMe link on her page.

Gypsy later clarified to TMZ that she initially believed her donation message would remain private between herself and Vargas. She said, “At the end of the day, I didn’t want it to be about me, because it’s not about me.”

After seeing James Charles' reaction online, Gypsy told TMZ, “The point that I made was that just because someone has a large following does not give them the right to bully other people.”

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Gypsy said she had personally helped followers in difficult situations before and argued that having a large platform comes with responsibility. In videos shared online, Gypsy said she tries to “see” the humanity behind the people messaging her for help.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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