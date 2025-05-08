Menu Explore
James Charles shuts down romance rumors with Kayla Malec's ex-boyfriend Evan Johnson: What's really going on?

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2025 03:45 PM IST

James Charles has broken his silence on dating rumors with Kayla Malec's ex-boyfriend Evan Johnson. “There is zero evidence,” Charles said in a TikTok video. 

Beauty influencer James Charles has publicly addressed recent allegations connecting him to TikTok content creator Evan Johnson, who is facing legal scrutiny over abuse claims made by his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Malec, as reported by The Express Tribune.

James Charles, the US beauty influencer and YouTuber, has publicly responded to recent reports that he is related to Evan Johnson,TikTok content creator and has denied all romantic allegations. (AFP)
James Charles, the US beauty influencer and YouTuber, has publicly responded to recent reports that he is related to Evan Johnson,TikTok content creator and has denied all romantic allegations. (AFP)

In a TikTok video posted on May 7, Charles categorically denied any romantic or sexual involvement with Johnson and condemned his alleged actions.

 

Charles stated, “I do not support Evan Johnson in any way, shape, or form,” emphasising that their relationship was never romantic or sexual. He clarified that they were friends for a brief period but ceased communication after learning about Johnson's alleged abuse of Malec, as reported by The Express Tribune. 

Charles also addressed rumors suggesting he had paid Johnson for sexual favors, asserting, “I never, ever, ever paid him for any sort of sexual content or relationship.”

The controversy intensified following a YouTube interview where creators Markos Bitsakakis (Bee Better) and Zack Sellars claimed Johnson had admitted to a sexual relationship with Charles. Charles dismissed these allegations, stating that the interview was based on “zero proof, zero receipts, zero evidence.” He expressed frustration over the situation, saying, “The lies that are being spread about me right now are so beyond disgusting.”

In response to the spreading misinformation, Charles announced plans to pursue legal action against those disseminating false claims. He has retained legal counsel and is moving forward with legal proceedings to address the defamation, as reported by The Express Tribune. 

Earlier, Charles had taken a firm stance against Johnson, writing in all caps, “I DO NOT SUPPORT EVAN JOHNSON,” and expressing hope for justice for Malec, who later confirmed via TikTok that she had won her case.

This public response marks Charles' attempt to clear his name amid a wave of online speculation and underscores his intention to hold those spreading false narratives accountable.

