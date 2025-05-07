LA Lakers legend tried to hide as ‘John Doe’ in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a minor schoolgirl

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Byron Scott recently attempted to keep his name out of a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl back in 1987. Byron Scott faces a civil lawsuit for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old in 1987. (X/Byron Scott)

The NBA legend has confirmed having sexual contact with the girl, Hayley Dylan, but insists he believed she was 18.

Daily Mail cited an August 2024 court filing which claims Scott asked the court to identify him only as ‘John Doe,’ claiming there was not enough evidence to support Dylan’s allegations. He also argued that, as a “public figure,” revealing his identity would cause huge damage to his reputation.

“There isn’t evidence to ‘corroborate’ his accuser’s claims,” Scott stated in his motion. He further argued that being a celebrity should entitle him to remain anonymous in such a case.

Court docs reveal Byron Scott's chilling alleged assault on teen

Dylan filed a 20-page complaint this week accusing the three-time NBA champion of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and emotional distress.

Dylan, then a sophomore taking summer classes, says she was initially thrilled when Scott asked her for a tour of the school’s gym facilities.

“He forcefully grabbed Hayley by the arm and pulled her inside the room,” the lawsuit states, describing how Scott locked the door, turned off the lights, and assaulted her despite her pleas to stop. The suit alleges he kissed her against her will, removed her shirt, and tried to force her to perform oral sex before finally letting her leave.

Disturbingly, Dylan was left stranded at the school afterwards with parents and staff already gone, and was offered a ride home by Scott, who allegedly warned her not to tell anyone. When Scott asked a teammate to take her instead, the player reportedly refused, saying, “F**k, no. I’m not putting that girl in my car.” Dylan eventually called her mother from a payphone.

Scott’s attorney, Linda Bauermeister, did not deny the encounter but claimed Scott believed Dylan was over 18. “Our client is devastated by this complaint, a basketball event that took place in 1987… He respects girls and women, and the claims have blindsided him and his family,” she told the Daily Mail.

Dylan’s lawsuit also targets Campbell Hall School, accusing it of failing to protect her. Now 53, she is seeking a jury trial and over $25,000 in damages for emotional trauma, lost earnings, and legal fees.