Who is Angel Gonzales? All on Rep. Tony Gonzales' wife and six children amid Regina Santos-Aviles affair
Tony Gonzales keeps his family private. But he’s married to Angela Gonzales and has six children, whose names are listed but no photos shared.
Texas House Representative Tony Gonzales is under intense pressure after the Office of Congressional Conduct reported there is "substantial reason to believe" Gonzales had a sexual relationship with late subordinate, Regina Santos-Aviles. Gonzales is facing calls to resign, even from Reps. from his own party, the GOP.
Attention has turned to Gonzales's family, amid that. He is married to his wife of several years, Angela Gonzales. His Instagram bio states that they have six children. If the allegations against Gonzales are found to be true, he could be suspended as having a sexual relationship with a subordinate is a violation of House rules.
Politico, which exclusively reviewed the OCC report to the US House Ethics Committee, notes that the non-partisan and independent investigative body of the House recommended a further probe into Gonzales. Gonzales, however, denies the allegations.
In this article, we will take a look at Tony Gonzales' family: his wife, Angela Gonzales and their six children.
Who is Tony Gonzales' wife, Angel?
Rep. Tony Gonzales keeps his personal life private, especially amidst the affair row. His wife and children have been kept out of media attention even though he faces a huge challenge in his political career. However, four years ago, on Valentine's Day, Gonzales posted a photo of his marriage to Angela which remains on his Instagram profile.
His Instagram bio mentions that Angel and Tony Gonzales have three children. According to Legistorm, a website that tracks details of US legislators, the names of the children are Christina, Jesus, Emmanuel, Daniel, Gabriel and Izzy. No photos of their children are available in the public domain.
Nancy Mace Latest GOP Rep To Hit Out At Gonzales
The allegations of an affair, and the subsequent death of Tony Gonzales' staffer Regina Santos-Aviles by self-immolation, have caused a lot of buzz even as Gonzales is going a GOP primaries campaign in a run-off with YouTuber Brandon Herrera.
However, it seems he is running out of steam when it comes to support from fellow GOP lawmakers. Last month, Nancy Mace became the latest House Rep. from the GOP to lash out at Gonzales.
"These text messages are disgusting and inexcusable," Mace wrote in an X post last month. “A Member of Congress. Harassing his own staffer in the middle of the night. Asking for explicit photos. Pressing her on sexual positions.
"Regina Santos-Aviles told him he was going too far. He did not care. He kept going,” she added.
