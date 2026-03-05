Who is Angel Gonzales? All on Rep. Tony Gonzales' wife and six children amid Regina Santos-Aviles affair

Texas House Representative Tony Gonzales is under intense pressure after the Office of Congressional Conduct reported there is "substantial reason to believe" Gonzales had a sexual relationship with late subordinate, Regina Santos-Aviles. Gonzales is facing calls to resign, even from Reps. from his own party, the GOP. Rep. Tony Gonzales and his wife, Angela on the day of their marriage (L) and a recent photo of Rep. Tony Gonzales (R). (@reptonygonzales/Instagram)

Attention has turned to Gonzales's family, amid that. He is married to his wife of several years, Angela Gonzales. His Instagram bio states that they have six children. If the allegations against Gonzales are found to be true, he could be suspended as having a sexual relationship with a subordinate is a violation of House rules.

Politico, which exclusively reviewed the OCC report to the US House Ethics Committee, notes that the non-partisan and independent investigative body of the House recommended a further probe into Gonzales. Gonzales, however, denies the allegations.

In this article, we will take a look at Tony Gonzales' family: his wife, Angela Gonzales and their six children.