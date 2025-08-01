Who is Anthony Koletti? Husband of Melissa Caddick, woman behind $30 mn Ponzi scheme, charged for sexual assault

Anthony Koletti, husband of notorious fraudster Melissa Caddick, has been charged with sexual assault. The charges claim that a 73-year-old woman was harassed by the 43-year-old at Lighthouse Reserve in Vaucluse on Wednesday (July 23), as reported by The Daily Telegraph. The fact came to light when police released an image of the accused earlier this week to aid the process of identification. Koletti turned himself in at Waverly Police Station late at night on the same day. After the police released an image of the accused Anthony Koletti turned himself in. Image for representation.(Pixabay)

Who is Anthony Koletti?

With over 25 years of experience in his field, Koletti is a hairdresser based in Sydney who used to DJ part-time in the suburbs, as reported by The Daily Telegraph. He met Caddick as a client and the two soon got married. The latter, however, went on to be involved in an infamous $30 million Ponzi scheme, which came into light after she mysteriously disappeared in late November, and the police conducted a raid at her home. Koletti has repeatedly denied any involvement in or knowledge of Caddick’s illegal activities.

Following the discovery of her death, a few months later, when her remains washed up on the NSW South Coast, her assets were liquidated, and Koletti was left broke. He now lives in an apartment in Vaucluse, raising Caddick’s son from a previous relationship.

Who is Melissa Caddick?

Back in 2020, Caddick was being investigated by federal agents for running a massive Ponzi scheme, which came to light after her sudden disappearance. Last seen leaving her Dover Heights home, she was declared dead three months later when her shoe washed up on the NSW South Coast.

Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan formally declared her deceased in May 2023, although the particulars of how this came to be remain unclear. Suspicion of suicide or foul play having a hand in the matter hasn’t been completely ruled out.

Koletti is scheduled to appear for trial on September 5.

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta