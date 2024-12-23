Aussie billionaire with whom Trump allegedly shared nuke secrets donates $15.1mn to back Prez-elect: ‘Time to live in…’

Anthony Pratt, an Australian businessman, is one of the top five donors to President-elect Donald Trump, with contributions of more than $15 million to his campaign. Anthony Pratt speaking at the opening of a paper plant in Wapakoneta, Ohio in 2019.(Alex Ellinghausen/The Sydney Morning Herald—Getty Images)

With this substantial donation, the executive chairman of Pratt Industries, a firm that uses only recycled paper and packaging, joins the ranks of high-profile donors like Linda McMahon, Timothy Mellon, Elon Musk, and Miriam Adelson.

He was accused of sharing US nuclear secrets with scores of people after receiving them from Trump, as per Fortune.

Anthony Pratt opens up about $15.1mn donation

Following Trump's massive victory, Pratt declared that he will move to the US, where he has strong commercial connections and a history with Trump.

“Honoured to be granted my Green Card for permanent USA residency last month,” Pratt wrote in a LinkedIn post last month.

“We decided it was time to live in America because: My family are all US citizens [and] over the past 30 years we have invested to build 70 factories in America, creating 12,000 well-paying American manufacturing jobs.”

Here's what Pratt has to say over huge donation

The $14 million donation from 64-year-old Pratt, who is now the largest Australian employer of Americans with 70 plants constructed in the US and 12,000 manufacturing jobs created, will primarily go to the super PAC Make America Great Again, Inc. The remaining $1.1 million would be used for Trump's inaugural fund.

Calling Trump a great President, Pratt asserted his support for the US President-elect will continue, stressing that he “was a great president and will once again be a great president.”

“I’ve been proud to support him not only by making this donation, but also by investing billions in well-paying American manufacturing jobs during his first presidency. I will do so again in his upcoming presidency,” he stated.

On being asked about his permanent US residency, he said, “We decided it was time to live in America because my family are all U.S. citizens and I wanted to devote more time growing my US business.”