Who is Ben Beauchemin? Casey Anthony spotted getting close with ex-cop in New Hampshire

Casey Anthony was seen out in public during a rare appearance, this time with a mystery man in New Hampshire. It comes just months after she shared that she’s now working as a legal advocate. Casey Anthony was seen gently touching the man’s arm and leg during their hour-and-a-half stay at the bar, according to the reports.((X@kristen__beck))

The 39-year-old who was famously acquitted in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Caylee, showed up at the Seasons Tickets bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to TMZ.

About Ben Beauchemin?

One eyewitness told the outlet the guy is a local and said Casey seemed to be just visiting. The two were reportedly flirty and looked very at ease with each other, as per a TMZ report, the man is Ben Beauchemin. He is 39 years old and was an ex-cop and served in the US Army Rangers, as reported by The New York Post. He was featured in a January 2024 New York Times article on the upcoming elections. In the piece, he described himself as an undecided voter who often clashes with friends over his strong support for gun rights.

Photos from the evening, Thursday, July 10, showed Anthony’s left shoulder tattoo — peonies and a half mandala — clearly visible. That same spot once had her much-talked-about “La Bella Vita” ink, which she had covered up back in 2018.

The tipster also said Anthony was seen gently touching the man’s arm and leg during their hour-and-a-half stay at the bar. They were spotted drinking Bud Light and grabbing some food while the Red Sox played the Rockies on TV.

Last year, she made headlines after reports that she had moved to Tennessee with a guy she was seeing at the time. According to the New York Post, Anthony has had an active dating life and has been seen with several different men over the years.

Casey Anthony is now a legal advocate and researcher

Even though she mostly stays out of the spotlight, Anthony did post an update on TikTok on March 1 to talk about her latest career move. “I am a legal advocate, I am a researcher, I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter,” she said in the video, explaining that she’d launched a Substack, according to National Enquirer report.

She added, “I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing, as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008.”

In her first post on the blog, she talked about her own trial experience and wrote, “the presumption of innocence is a sacred right,” and added, “we are plagued by a rush to judgment before someone even steps foot into a courtroom.”

It’s been almost 15 years since Anthony was at the center of a nationally televised trial for the murder of her daughter, Caylee—a case that once earned her the label “the most hated woman in America.”