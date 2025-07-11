Where is CaseOh? Popular streamer's mother provides major health update: ‘They put him in…’

Twitch streamer CaseOh has been missing from content lately, and now his mom is stepping in to explain why. On July 6, 2025, she posted an update on his official Discord, saying he was having ear trouble that got worse fast. Case's mother said they went to the doctor, and Case was prescribed stronger antibiotics along with ear drops.(@caseoh_games/ Instagram)

In the message, she wrote, "Kitty on taking care of Case duty. His ear started hurting yesterday and really bad today. Started antibiotics today. May not be a stream tomorrow either. Keep him in your prayers he's in a lot of pain y'all. He and I both want to thank you tho. You guys went above and beyond with his merch. The support was insane. Restocks will be happening if you missed your chance like I did!!! Didn't even get for myself and hugs @everyone"

Case bedridden since Friday

The next day, July 7, she gave another update. According to her, Case hadn't gotten out of bed since Friday night and was still in "tons of pain." The antibiotics didn’t seem to be working yet. She wrote:

"... hasn't been out of bed since Friday night. Missing another night is NOT what he wants. There is just no way he can stream. Ear is still stopped up and tons of pain. Day two of antibiotics and no relief yet. Please continue sending prayers up for Him. Nurse Kitty is still on comfort duty @everyone."

Case was prescribed ‘stronger antibiotics’

A few days later, on July 10, his mom said they went to the doctor, and Case was prescribed stronger antibiotics along with ear drops. She explained that his TMJ was making everything worse.

In her update, she wrote, “Hey y'all Case went to the dr. They put him in some stronger antibiotics and drops for the ear infection. It could possibly take a couple more days before he gets any relief. The TMJ is adding to the pain and ringing in his ear along with the swelling. As soon as he is able to be up longer than 30mins he will be back and be more than happy to be back!! Will update tomorrow if he is able to stream. Thank y'all for the love and prayers @everyone”

Case is in worse condition than before

Today, July 11, his mom said things took a turn for the worse overnight. His pain and swelling got a lot worse, and now his ear is almost swollen shut, as reported by Sportskeeda.

She shared, "Case had a turn for the worse last night. Pain and swelling kicked into overdrive. Over the course of the morning and afternoon. His ear is almost completely shut from swelling and his jaw is bad swollen as well. Called the doctor this morning about the tmj and swelling. They prescribed a steroid pack to calm the TMJ. He's had no sleep. Please continue praying and as of now he's hopeful to be back Sunday. Thank you all for checking in him and loving him. He is so beyond over this and ready to see y'all Loves & Hugs"

Fans have been flooding his Discord with support, and his mom is doing her best to keep everyone updated. As of now, they’re hoping he’ll feel well enough to return by Sunday.