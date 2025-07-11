Influencer Sadia Yansaneh reveals husband cheated on her with over 25 women: ‘While pregnant’

A popular fitness influencer and YouTuber, Sadia Yansaneh, shared a heartbreaking update just weeks before she’s due to give birth to her first child. Sadia Yansaneh's partner cheated on her with over 25 women while she was one month away from giving birth(@sadiayansaneh/ Instagram)

In an emotional Instagram post, she revealed that her partner had allegedly been cheating on her with over 25 women while she was pregnant.

According to Sadia, the cheating wasn’t just emotional betrayal; it was physical, unprotected sex with multiple women, all while he was still sleeping with her. She said this put both her and their unborn baby at serious risk.

Yansaneh shocks internet with her husband's cheating scandal

In the caption of her Instagram post, she wrote, “And sometimes you just get cheated on WHILE PREGNANT. Never in 1 million years would I think that I would be making a post like this but this has been my new reality. I just recently found out that the father of my child has been cheating on me with multiple women UNPROTECTED putting myself and my baby at risk. I have ONE month left of my pregnancy. Two incidents in the last 5 days. 25+ women……”

She continued, “This is another level of strength and adversity that I have been faced with. I’m making this post for all my women out there who can do every single thing right with their partner and for their baby’s best interest and still get an unfair hand.” The influencer added, "There were zero signs and I did not know he was living a double life. While it would be so easy to break down right now…my baby needs me more than ever and I’m actually grateful that this information was presented to me so that I can learn from this."

Sadia Yansaneh says ‘Keep my baby in your prayers’

Talking about her baby, Yansaneh further added, "Keep me in your prayers. Keep my baby in your prayers and I hope that all women out there love themselves enough to walk away and cut off things that do not honor the vision that they have for themselves. REGARDLESS of how difficult the scenario may be…God will make a way. He always does, he always will."

She concluded by saying, "Thank you to the women who have reached out to me letting me know of this sick behavior. I’m truly so grateful for protection and divine timing."

In a following post, she shared several slides of the women her partner was sleeping with while still being intimate with her.

The mom-to-be wrote, “Slide 1: This is what the lack of accountability and an apology looks like. Literally sickening. The audacity to insult someone when you’ve been doing things in the dark is crazy. No honesty, no transparency, no remorse just playing victim and deflecting accountability.”

Influencer is ‘grateful’

Yansaneh added, "Rest of the slides: The things being done in the dark very carelessly and unsafe. Story after story after story. While also being intimate with me. So grateful that the mask is off. & true colors have been revealed. Thank you everyone for the support during such a vulnerable time in my life. You only get ONE first pregnancy. So I plan on cherishing these last few days as best as possible."

She concluded by saying, "Today makes 30 days until my due date. But I actually have to be induced on July 23rd due to just finding out that I have cholestasis. I Will be doing everything in my power to make sure baby boy is cared for and safe. 2 WEEKS TO GO!"