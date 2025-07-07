Influencer Stefi Cohen arrested on domestic violence charge: See other charges against her

Popular fitness influencer and world-record-holding powerlifter Stefi Cohen has been arrested once again, this time on a domestic violence battery charge. Cohen, whose full name is Stefanie Cohen Magarici, was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 2, according to TMZ. Fitness influencer Stefi Cohen was arrested on July 2 for domestic violence battery, adding to her legal troubles.(@DrStefiCohen/X)

Law enforcement agencies have yet to state the details surrounding Cohen’s arrest. However, this case adds to the growing list of legal troubles for the 33-year-old influencer, who boasts 1 million followers on Instagram and promotes herself as a doctor of physical therapy, strength expert, and professional boxer.

Stefi Cohen's previous sexual cyberharassment charges

According to US Weekly, Cohen was charged in May 2024 with sexual cyberharassment and resisting arrest. The Miami-based social media personality allegedly accessed her ex-boyfriend’s iCloud account using commonly known passwords, obtained explicit photos of his new girlfriend, and later distributed them in a group chat, in an attempt to “embarrass” the other woman.

TMZ reported that the incident was first reported to police by the ex and his partner in November 2023 and provided additional information in April 2024. When police attempted to arrest Cohen a month later, she allegedly resisted. She ignored officers’ commands and even attempted a leg sweep while in handcuffs.

Authorities claimed she broke the locking mechanism of the police car she was placed. The influencer was released from county jail the following day.

Stefi Cohen has remained silent on the matter

Despite her ongoing legal issues, Cohen has remained active on social media. Over the Fourth of July weekend, just days after her July 2 arrest, her Instagram account shared a post offering pain management advice, where the powerlifter appeared unaffected by the controversy.

According to TMZ, it was also noted that Cohen had shared romantic posts on Instagram with boxer Tristan Hamm, her current boyfriend. However, whether he is involved in or connected to the recent charges remains unknown.

Cohen, who is a prominent name in the fitness community, holds 25 world records in powerlifting and contributes to The Revived Method, a subscription-based training program aimed at “strengthening the body from inside out,” according to US Weekly.

As of now, neither Cohen nor her representatives have issued a public statement regarding her arrest.

