FIFA celebrates MS Dhoni’s birthday with iconic no. 7 tribute on Instagram: ‘Happy Thala day’

In a surprising but heartfelt birthday salute, FIFA World Cup’s official Instagram account celebrated India’s cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his 43rd birthday on Monday (July 7) by featuring three of football’s most iconic superstars—Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, and Son Heung-min—all shown wearing their international team jerseys with the number 7 written on the back. The post, captioned simply with 'Happy Thala day', underscores the universal reverence for the number 7—and its deep resonance with MSD himself. FIFA World Cup wished MS Dhoni on his 43rd birthday

Although not featuring MSD’s own image, the post is a symbolic nod: highlighting that across sports, number 7 signifies greatness. Cristiano Ronaldo has worn the number 7 for his national team and the various clubs he has played for, where it became a defining part of his identity . David Beckham carried the same legacy, inheriting the famous No. 7 jersey for both England and Manchester United, and making it his own . Meanwhile, Son Heung-min—South Korean football’s talisman—also wears the number 7 on the international stage.

For MS Dhoni's fans, the symbolism wasn’t lost. July 7 marks not just the birth of the former India captain, but what is popularly known as Thala Day—a fan-made annual celebration of the man who led India to World Cup victories and left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. In Tamil, Thala means leader or head, and the nickname was affectionately given to MSD by fans of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the IPL franchise he captained. Over the years, it has become a title as revered as any of his cricketing achievements.

The number 7 holds deep personal significance for MSD. Born on July 7 in 1981, he chose it as his jersey number early in his international career and has worn it ever since. More than just a number, it became a symbol of his calm under pressure, unmatched finishing skills, and leadership across formats. Even in retirement from international cricket, the number remains central to his identity—etched into fan chants, merchandise, and pop culture.

FIFA’s gesture, subtle as it was, struck a chord with fans who saw it as a respectful nod from the world’s biggest football brand to one of cricket’s most iconic figures. By spotlighting the universal legacy of the number 7—represented in football by global stars like Cristiano, David, and Son—the post indirectly honoured MSD's impact in the cricketing world.