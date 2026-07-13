Who is Ben Shapiro's wife Dr. Mor Shapiro? All about the doctor as couple welcomes fifth child

Ben Shapiro has shared a rare update about his personal life after announcing that he and his wife, Dr. Mor Shapiro, have welcomed their fifth child. The conservative political commentator posted the news on X, writing, “With immeasurable thanks to God, we’re proud to announce the addition of baby number 5 to the Shapiro family this morning.”

Who is Ben Shapiro’s wife Dr. Mor Shapiro? All about the doctor and mom of 5 (Credit: Ben Shapiro/Instagram)

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The announcement drew focus on Mor Shapiro, who has largely stayed out of the public eye despite her husband’s high-profile media career. While Ben Shapiro is known for his political commentary and as a co-founder of The Daily Wire, Mor has built her own career in medicine and has generally kept her family life private.

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Who is Dr. Mor Shapiro and what does she do?

{{^usCountry}} Mor Shapiro, whose maiden name is Mor Toledano, was born in Herzliya, Israel. She later moved to the United States with her family and pursued a career in medicine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mor Shapiro, whose maiden name is Mor Toledano, was born in Herzliya, Israel. She later moved to the United States with her family and pursued a career in medicine. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Sun, Mor Shapiro studied at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) before earning her medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. The report also said she has worked in family medicine and was associated with the Family Medicine Residency Program at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in California.

Beyond her clinical work, Mor has shown a strong interest in medical ethics and women’s health. She was involved in organizing ethics-related programs during her time at medical school, reflecting her focus on patient care and healthcare education.

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Unlike her husband, Mor rarely appears in interviews or public events. She has largely chosen to stay away from political discussions and media attention, keeping the spotlight on her medical profession and family.

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Ben Shapiro and Mor Shapiro’s marriage and family life

Ben and Mor Shapiro got married on July 8, 2008, in a traditional Jewish ceremony in Acre, Israel. The couple has now been married for nearly two decades.

Although Ben Shapiro regularly appears on television, podcasts and social media, he has consistently drawn a line between his public career and family life. The couple has shared very few details about their children over the years and has not publicly revealed much about them.

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Their first child, daughter Leeya Eliana, was born in 2014. Ben wrote about her birth in a column at the time, describing how he and his wife welcomed their daughter after a long labour.

Since then, the family has grown steadily. The arrival of their fifth child marks another milestone for the couple, though they have not shared additional details about the newborn.

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Ben Shapiro announces birth of fifth child

The latest family update came directly from Ben Shapiro on X. Throughout his career, he has often spoken about the importance of faith and family but has generally avoided sharing personal details about his children.

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Apart from confirming the arrival of the baby, neither Ben nor Mor has released further information. Besides this, his wife Mor Shapiro, has spent most of her professional life away from political headlines and public attention, while supporting one of America’s most recognizable conservative commentators.