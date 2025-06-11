Who is Bo Loudon? Barron Trump's 'best friend' takes credit for Khaby Lame's detention

Senegalese-Italian TikTok sensation Khaby Lame left the United States after being detained by immigration agents in Las Vegas. Lame was detained for allegedly overstaying his visa. Now, conservative influencer Bo Loudon, who claims to be Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron Trump’s ‘best friend,’ is taking credit for Lame’s detention. Barron Trump's 'best friend' Bo Loudon takes credit for Khaby Lane's detention (X)

On Friday, before Lame’s detention was made public, Loudon alleged that he had played a role in the influencer being detained by immigration authorities. The news came amid escalating violence in Los Angeles after raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

On June 7, Loudon wrote that he had been “working with the patriots at President Trump's DHS to make this happen.”

Who is Bo Loudon?

Bo is the son of conservative media personality Gina Loudon, who was the co-chair of Women for Trump and former Republican Missouri Senator John Loudon. The 18-year-old has often posted photos with Donald and Barron Trump.

Bo Loudon has over 200,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter) and almost 350,000 followers on Instagram.

The social media personality is reported to have played a key role in Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, helping the Republican sway young male voters to his side. Loudon said he helped set up interviews with internet personality Adin Ross and podcaster Joe Rogan for Trump.

What did Bo Loudon have to say on Lame’s case?

In another video, shared on Monday, Loudon claimed that he had heard from some of his friends that Lame was an “illegal alien evading taxes.”

The 18-year-old alleged that he contacted some people he knew in the Trump administration once he came to know Lame had overstayed his visa.

“I just called some buddies in the administration, and I’ve never seen anything happen so quick,” Loudon recalled. “They were like, ‘We’re gonna get right on this.’”

Bo wished Lame “the best of luck” and hoped the TikTok personality would be “able to come back as a law-abiding citizen.”

FAQs

1. Who is Bo Loudon?

He is an 18-year-old influencer who is reported to be close to Donald Trump’s family. Bo has claimed he is the “best friend” of Barron Trump, the US President’s youngest son.

2. Who is Khaby Lame?

The most followed person on TikTok, the Italian- Senegalese influencer has over 160 million followers on the platform. His real name is Seringe Khabane Lame.

3. Did Khaby Lame leave the US?

Yes, the influencer left the US after his brief detention by ICE officials.