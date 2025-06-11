Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Why has world's top TikToker Khaby Lame left US? Row explained

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2025 01:48 PM IST

Khaby Lame has left US amid the crackdown of President Donald Trump on immigration and the Los Angeles protests against ICE

Popular TikTok personality with millions of followers, Khaby Lame has left US after being detained by immigration agents in Las Vegas for allegedly overstaying his visa. Lame is the world's most popular TikTok personality with millions of followers.

25-year-old Khaby Lame, rose to fame during the pandemic after he posted a series of videos without saying a word.(AP)
25-year-old Khaby Lame, rose to fame during the pandemic after he posted a series of videos without saying a word.(AP)

The Senegalese- Italian influencer whose legal name is Seringe Khabane Lame, was detained on Friday at Harry Reid International Airport but was allowed to leave the country without a deportation order, a spokesperson for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed in a statement.

Lame arrived in US on 30 April and “overstayed his terms of visa” the ICE spokesperson said. This news comes amid the crackdown of President Donald Trump on immigration and the Los Angeles protests against ICE that has now spread to different US cities.

Khaby granted voluntary departure

A voluntary departure that was granted for Lame could be a new sign of hope for those facing deportation order and do not want it on their immigration records, which would prevent them from entering the US for up to a decade. Earlier, political activist Bo Loudon shared the news by posting on social media saying that Lame had been arrested in Las Vegas and was being held at the Henderson Detention Center.

“President Trump's ICE just officially arrested far-left TikToker, Khaby Lame, whom I reported as an illegal alien. According to the official DHS website, he's currently being held at the Henderson Detention Center and is in ICE CUSTODY,” Loudon wrote on X on Friday. He later posted about Lame being granted voluntary departure.

Who is Khaby Lame

25-year-old Khaby Lame, rose to fame during the pandemic after he posted a series of videos without saying a word the video went viral on internet and showed Lame reacting to the absurdly complicated life hacks. In 2022, he signed a multi year partnership with designer brand Hugo Boss. In January, he was appointed the UNICEF goodwill ambassador. Lame is a Senegal-born influencer, who moved to Italy when he was an infant with his working class parents and has Italian citizenship.

(With AP Inputs)

