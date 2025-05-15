Who is Bradley James, Kelsey Harris' ex-bodyguard makes claim in Tory Lanez case

Bradley James, Kelsey Harris' former bodyguard, made a stunning revelation in the Tory Lanez case, Unite the People lawyers fighting for the Canadian rapper said on Wednesday. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the shooting at Megan Thee Stallion. According to Unite the People, James admitted that it was Kelsey Harris, MTG's former friend, who fired the shots. Tory Lanez was stabbed in prison and had to be hospitalized(AP)

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was not given a fair trial, the team of lawyers further added. These claims have not been verified by a judge so far.

"Mr. Peterson was never given a fair trial, free from bias, political interference and media-driven pressure," Gianno Caldwell said on Wednesday. The bodyguard allegedly submitted an affidavit stating he witnessed Harris holding a gun that night.

Attorney Walter Roberts said: “[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched the. He never fired the gun. This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting.”

"There were three potential suspects in the car that night. And yet the only DNA sample was taken of Mr. Peterson, even though unknown DNA was found on the gun," he added.

According to Roberts, Bradley James was not under a non-disclosure or confidentiality agreement. He was working as a bodyguard and driver during Lanez's trial and overheard Kelsey Harris' conversations.

Unite the People further added that James made the admission because his ‘concoius’ did not allow him to stay silent and ‘leave a man in prison for something he did not do’.

Other details about Harris' former bodyguard and driver were not revealed in the press briefing.

This comes after Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times in prison and had to be hospitalized. His lawyers demanded that the rapper should not be returned to prison again.