Who is Brittany Romano? Lindsay Clancy's family friend speaks out after Patrick Clancy interview, ‘A missed opportunity’

A childhood friend of Lindsay Clancy stated that Patrick Clancy's first television interview since his ex-wife's mistrial was a “missed opportunity,” arguing that the widely watched 60 Minutes interview left key questions unanswered and did not raise awareness about postpartum psychosis and mental health.

Lindsay Clancy's childhood friend criticized Patrick Clancy's recent 60 Minutes interview as a missed opportunity to address postpartum psychosis and mental health issues. (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

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"I feel like it was a missed opportunity to kind of clear the air," Brittany Romano, who grew up on the same street as Lindsay Clancy, told Newsweek. “I don't think we learned anything new,” Brittany Romano, who grew up on the same street as Lindsay Clancy, told Newsweek.

Who is Brittany Romano?

Romano, 33, captured public attention during Lindsay Clancy's trial after footage of her smiling during the trial spread across the internet.

Then dubbed the Green Dress Lady, Romano was at the trial as a journalist, credentialed by Vanity Fair which was "interested in the prospect of a personal essay" by Romano because of her personal connection to Lindsay Clancy.

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{{^usCountry}} Romano said the two families have been close for decades, having grown up on the same street as Lindsay Clancy. Clancy was "like my big sister" during the childhood, according to her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Romano said the two families have been close for decades, having grown up on the same street as Lindsay Clancy. Clancy was "like my big sister" during the childhood, according to her. {{/usCountry}}

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No ‘right questions’ were asked, says Romano

Blasting the 14-minute interview on 60 Minutes, Romano said, “I don't think that the right questions were asked. There was nothing about the malpractice lawsuit, nothing about his testimony, nothing about timeline of the night, nothing about why he's speaking nine days before the hearing that decides whether Lindsay is retried or not or if she can move forward."

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"The issue was mental health and postpartum psychosis. And I didn't see any of that there," Romano said, adding that it felt like Clancy himself did not have a full understanding of postpartum mental illness. "I think that's evident to everyone… He doesn't understand what went wrong," she said.

Patrick Clancy's 60 Minutes interview

During the interview, Patrick Clancy addressed the issue of grief, forgiveness, and the lasting impact of losing his three children. Clancy emphasized that his ex-wife's actions were a result of severe mental illness, rather than malice.

He also emphasized the personal impact the case has had on him. He also revealed that he struggled with suicidal thoughts and experienced a severe panic attack while delivering testimony during the trial. Clancy also mentioned the online conspiracy theories that have emerged as the trial gained more attention.