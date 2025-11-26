Who is Bruna Ferreira? WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's relative arrested by ICE in Boston

Bruna Ferreira, a relative of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, was arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Revere, Massachusetts earlier this month. Bruna Ferreira is the ex-fiancé of Michael Leavitt, brother of Karoline Leavitt and they have a 11-year-old son. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary.(Bloomberg)

WBUR reported that Ferreira, who migrated from Brazil with her family as a child, is now in ICE custody in Louisiana. The connection between the White House Press Secretary, who is from New Hampshire, and Bruna Ferreira, was confirmed by a White House official. Bruna Ferreira is currently lodged at an ICE facility is Louisiana.

Who Is Bruna Ferreira?

Bruna Ferreira is the ex-fiancé of Michael Leavitt, Karoline Leavitt's middle brother. However, she and Michael have reportedly not spoken in years, according to the White House official. They have a son together who has lived full-time with his father in New Hampshire "since his birth," per the White House.

Notably, Mark Leavitt and Bruna Ferreira were not married. A family member confirmed that they separated around 10 years ago.

Why Was Bruna Ferreira Arrested?

The Department of Homeland Security said that Bruna Ferreira was living in the United States on an expired tourist visa. A DHS spokesperson said that her tourist visa expired in 1999 and she had been illegally living in the United States.

Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokesperson, commented on the matter, adding that Bruna Ferreira had previous arrest records for battery. However, WBUR reported that those arrest records could not be located.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, all individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation,” McLaughlin said.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was launched to cover the legal expenses of the citizenship trial.

Who Is Mark Leavitt, Karoline Leavitt's Brother?

Michael Leavitt is the middle brother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. He was born and raised in Atkinson, New Hampshire family that owned local businesses like an ice cream shop and a used car dealership. Mike is one of three siblings—along with older brother Joe and younger sister Karoline.

Mike is the co-owner of Leavitt Auto & Truck, a family-owned used car dealership in New Hampshire. In 2014, he won $1 million in a DraftKings sports betting competition, as reported by the North Andover Eagle-Tribune.

Mike married Kara Leavitt in June 2022. Karoline shared photos from the wedding on Instagram.