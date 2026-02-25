Who is Casey Means? Trump’s surgeon pick general appears at Senate confirmation hearing, here's what she said

Dr. Casey Means, President Donald Trump’s nominee for surgeon general has faced senators at her confirmation hearing where she outlined her concerns about chronic illness in the United States and highlighted her experience as a wellness influencer, author and entrepreneur. Means had originally been scheduled to testify in October but the hearing was postponed after she went into labor with her first child. who is Dr Casey Means? Trump’s surgeon general pick (Caseymeans.com)

During the hearing, Means said she would use the role to promote efforts to end chronic disease by addressing its root causes including dietary and lifestyle changes.

“Our nation is angry, exhausted, and hurting from preventable diseases,” the 38-year-old said during her opening remarks in Washington before the Senate health committee Wednesday. “Public health leaders must address the evidence-based, modifiable drivers of chronic diseases, which include ultra processed foods, industrial chemical exposure, lack of physical activity, chronic stress and loneliness, and overmedicalization.”

Who is Casey Means? Dr. Casey Means is a Stanford educated surgeon, author and wellness influencer who has been nominated by Donald Trump for surgeon general.

Her nomination is backed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and aligns with the “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.

Means is a vocal vaccine skeptic. She has questioned the cumulative effects of vaccines, the necessity of early infant vaccinations, and has suggested a link between vaccines and autism.

She promotes a holistic approach to health. She focuses on metabolic health as the root cause of chronic illnesses and criticizes the medical system for treating the body in isolated parts.

Means has also spoken about what she calls the overregulation of raw milk, America’s “spiritual crisis,” and the over prescription of birth control pills. She has suggested natural alternatives for conditions like PCOS.