Who is Charles Schwab heir? Take a look inside at Michael Schwab's $35 million wave pool in Mexico

While Charles Schwab established his name and billions of dollars by transforming the brokerage industry, his son is creating waves of a different type by establishing a surfing community on the Mexican coast. Michael Schwab is a partner in the construction of the Cabo Real Surf Club in Los Cabos, Mexico, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

Michael Schwab is a partner in the construction of the Cabo Real Surf Club in Los Cabos, Mexico, which is scheduled to open in 2026 via his private real estate investment entity Meriwether Companies. It will feature the first Endless Surf wave basin in North America, which will be 4 acres and over 800 feet long, as per Realtor.com.

According to Schwab, there are just a few wave basins in the world. However, this isn't a splash pool. The waves will create rides up to seven feet high and lasting up to 25 seconds.

The estimated cost of the wave pool alone, which Endless Surf is powering, is $35 million. Then there is the real estate aspect, where lower-end properties range from $2.5 million to $6 million.

“It's more fun this way,” said Schwab. “You can't put a bunch of people on that wave, just you.”

Stunning Surf Community in Mexico: 200 people would live in luxury homes

About 200 people would live in luxury homes in the 3,000-acre master-planned neighborhood, and the basin will provide 400 adjustable waves each hour, ranging from gentle wave to a “crushing barrel” that a pro would consider difficult.

Erin Brooks, a 17-year-old surfing sensation, has purchased a property along the basin since it is so spectacular.

“She wants a place to live in a warm climate, where she can surf every day no matter what,” Schwab told Realtor.com®.

Brooks stated that she decided to purchase a house at the Cabo Real Surf club since it provides "the ultimate amenities" for her “surf-focused lifestyle.”

“The private, world-class wave pool is a game changer; and the fitness center, beach club, tennis courts, and golf course provide everything I need to stay in peak shape, elevate my surfing, and make the most of every day,” she explained.