Charles Schwab Challenge prize money: Here's how much winner takes home? Purse, favourites and other details

The PGA Tour wraps up its swing through Texas this week, returning to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. Set at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, with a $9.5 million purse on the line. Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sam Hodde / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge will walk away with $1.71 million, the tournament’s iconic Tartan jacket, and one seriously cool bonus: a vintage ride known as the ‘Schwab Defender,’ a 1992 classic that’s a treat for car lovers.

Now, all eyes this week are on Scottie Scheffler. Fresh off his third major victory at the PGA Championship and a dominant win at the CJ Cup, Byron Nelson, just a couple of weeks ago, Scheffler is chasing a rare third-straight victory.

One player who got off to a red-hot start was John Pak, carding a 7-under 63 on Thursday to take the early lead. If he can hold onto that form, he could be a surprise name atop the leaderboard come Sunday.

While the champion gets the biggest check, here’s what’s at stake all the way down the board: Second place earns $1.035 million, third gets $655,500, and payouts continue all the way through 70th place, which nets $19,475.

Charles Schwab Challenge purse breakdown:

1. $1.71 million (Winner)

2: $1.035 million

3: $655,500

4: $465,500

5: $389,500

6: $344,375

7: $320,625

8: $296,875

9: $277,875

10: $258,875

11: $239,875

12: $220,875

13: $201,875

14: $182,875

15: $173,375

16: $163,875

17: $154,375

18: $144,875

19: $135,375

20: $125,875

21: $116,375

22: $106,875

23: $99,275

24: $91,675

25: $84,075

26: $76,475

27: $73,625

28: $70,775

29: $67,925

30: $65,075

31: $62,225

32: $59,375

33: $55,337

34: $54,150

35: $51,775

36: $49,400

37: $47,025

38: $45,125

39: $43,225

40: $41,325

41: $39,425

42: $37,525

43: $35,625

44: $33,725

45: $31,825

46: $29,925

47: $28,025

48: $26,505

49: $25,175

50: $24,415

51: $23,845

52: $23,275

53: $22,895

54: $22,515

55: $22,325

56: $22,135

57: $21,954

58: $21,755

59: $21,565

60: $21,375

61: $21,185

62: $20,995

63: $20,805

64: $20,615

65: $20,425

66: $20,235

67: $20,045

68: $19,855

69: $19,655

70: $19,475