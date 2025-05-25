Charles Schwab Challenge prize money: Here's how much winner takes home? Purse, favourites and other details
The PGA Tour concludes its Texas swing with the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.
The PGA Tour wraps up its swing through Texas this week, returning to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. Set at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, with a $9.5 million purse on the line.
The winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge will walk away with $1.71 million, the tournament’s iconic Tartan jacket, and one seriously cool bonus: a vintage ride known as the ‘Schwab Defender,’ a 1992 classic that’s a treat for car lovers.
Now, all eyes this week are on Scottie Scheffler. Fresh off his third major victory at the PGA Championship and a dominant win at the CJ Cup, Byron Nelson, just a couple of weeks ago, Scheffler is chasing a rare third-straight victory.
One player who got off to a red-hot start was John Pak, carding a 7-under 63 on Thursday to take the early lead. If he can hold onto that form, he could be a surprise name atop the leaderboard come Sunday.
While the champion gets the biggest check, here’s what’s at stake all the way down the board: Second place earns $1.035 million, third gets $655,500, and payouts continue all the way through 70th place, which nets $19,475.
Charles Schwab Challenge purse breakdown:
1. $1.71 million (Winner)
2: $1.035 million
3: $655,500
4: $465,500
5: $389,500
6: $344,375
7: $320,625
8: $296,875
9: $277,875
10: $258,875
11: $239,875
12: $220,875
13: $201,875
14: $182,875
15: $173,375
16: $163,875
17: $154,375
18: $144,875
19: $135,375
20: $125,875
21: $116,375
22: $106,875
23: $99,275
24: $91,675
25: $84,075
26: $76,475
27: $73,625
28: $70,775
29: $67,925
30: $65,075
31: $62,225
32: $59,375
33: $55,337
34: $54,150
35: $51,775
36: $49,400
37: $47,025
38: $45,125
39: $43,225
40: $41,325
41: $39,425
42: $37,525
43: $35,625
44: $33,725
45: $31,825
46: $29,925
47: $28,025
48: $26,505
49: $25,175
50: $24,415
51: $23,845
52: $23,275
53: $22,895
54: $22,515
55: $22,325
56: $22,135
57: $21,954
58: $21,755
59: $21,565
60: $21,375
61: $21,185
62: $20,995
63: $20,805
64: $20,615
65: $20,425
66: $20,235
67: $20,045
68: $19,855
69: $19,655
70: $19,475