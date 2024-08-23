Who is Chris Watts? Accused of murdering wife and daughters offers up vile excuse

“Killer dad” Christopher Watts has lost the plot. The 39-year-old man accused of brutally murdering his wife and two daughter in August 2018 has now transferred the blame for the tragedy to both his late partner and mistress (her former co-worker). While he labelled the former a “control freak,” he addressed the latter as a “harlot” despite previously claiming to have “chemistry” with her in recently revealed letters. Christopher Watts is being held at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin for killing his then-wife Shanann Watts and two daughters, Bella and Celeste, in August 2018. (AP)

Watts is currently serving his life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin and his alleged motive for the murder was that he wanted to be with his mistress “Nichol Kessinger," who was “everything my wife wasn't like with me.”

Why is Colorado man Chris Watts in the news again for his 2018 murders?

According to newly viewed handwritten notes by the New York Post, Watts confessed to having strangled his 34-year-old pregnant wife in their Colorado home on August 13, 2018. Thereafter, he dumped her body in shallow grave at a job site of the oil company he was employed.

He also killed his two daughters: 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste. The young girls were in his truck and he suffocated them as they begged him for mercy. He later disposed their bodies in oil drums.

Also read | Tesla's work culture ‘not for the faint of heart’: Sreela Venkataratnam quits Elon Musk's company amid senior exec exits

The handwritten letters further revealed that Watts had befriended fellow prisoner Dylan Tallman, with whom he shared his thoughts. Tallman, who was in the cell next to Watts for nearly a year, had supposedly committed with him to co-writer a prayer book. However, when Watts went back on his promise, the other man release a book trilogy titled “The Cell Next Door.”

The recovered piece of writing also seems to confirm that the 39-year-old murderer told Tallman all about his marriage to his then-wife Shanann. He confided in him about their relationship being an unhappy one.

As continued bad-mouthing Shanann, he said that he met Nichol after he started working out in 2017 and lost weight. Calling her “just everything” his “wife wasn't like with” him, he added that she was “just nice, and not a control freak. We could make decisions together.”

Per the records, Chris Watts and Nichol Kessinger engaged in an affair in the months leading up to the murders of Shanann and his two young daughters.

Watts boldly claimed that while they had known each other for some time, they “didn't start messing around until 6 weeks before.”

Attributing the affair to him “not thinking,” he crassly objectified Nichol, someone he worked with, as “the forbidden fruit.” Watts said, “We had chemistry, and I fell into temptation.”

On the other hand, he told his mate from the Wisconsin lockup that Shanann was “really busy with her job and everything it required,” continuing that he was often the go-to parent looking after their daughters.

In a different letter, he even blames Nichol for his destruction, labelling her a “harlot” and a “jezebel.”

A March 2020 letter shows his confession, “The words of a harlot have brought me low.” He added, “Her flattering speech was like drops of honey that pierced my heart and soul. Little did I know that all her guests were in the chamber of death.”

Nichol told authorities at the time that she believed Chris and Shanann were going through an amicable divorce.

Also read | Suspected DUI: Long Island mom kills son, 9, in wrong way crash; will face charges

More background into the infamous murders of Shanann Watts and her two daughters

August 13 marked the sixth anniversary of Shanann Watts and her two children, Bella and Celeste's death. The third child was on the way.

Watts' initial encounter with his then-wife was through a friend request he sent her on Facebook. After missing alerts were flashed for his family, he first denied any knowledge of their whereabouts. Eventually, he confessed to the killings.

Shanann, Bella and Celeste's deaths are a rather familiar piece of news as they became the focus of Netflix documentary, “American Murder: The Family Next Door.”It started streaming on September 30, 2020, following which a source told People Magazine was “triggered” by it as it “makes him feel a lot of shame.”

The Netflix doc features text messages and letters exchanged between Watts and his wife. The insider, who seemed to have regular contact with Watts in prison, said, “He can't see it, and he's probably never see it.”

They also noted that while Watts was curious about its content, he hated that his messages were readily available to the public. “It brings back awful memories of 2018 for him,” the source added.

As part of his initial confession to the police, though Watts admitted to killing his wife, he falsely linked his misconduct to Shanann smothering their girls to death after he told her he wanted to split up. However, the authorities didn't believe him and held the idea that he killed all three. Finally in November, he pleaded guilty to murdering his wife and daughters. He now spends his life in prison (without parole), and will likely remain there forever.

Citing “overwhelming evidence,” a source told the outlet at the time, Watts “had no choice, considering the evidence. It took time for him to come around, but he did.”

He was convicted of nine charges: five counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.