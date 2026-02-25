Who is Claire Lai? 5 things to know about Jimmy Lai's daughter ahead of her State of the Union appearance

Claire Lai, the daughter of jailed Hong Kong media entrepreneur and pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, has become a public advocate for his release. She is expected to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address as a guest of House Speaker Mike Johnson, according to The New York Times. Claire Lai, daughter of media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai who was found guilty in a Hong Kong court of national security charges, speaks during an interview in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt (REUTERS)

Guests invited to the annual address are often selected by lawmakers to draw attention to policy priorities and human rights concerns.

The 2026 address is scheduled for Tuesday night in Washington and comes amid political debate over immigration enforcement and federal spending, as reported by The Hill. Lawmakers from both parties have invited guests connected to issues including immigration enforcement, fraud oversight, survivor justice and human rights.

Against that backdrop, Claire Lai’s attendance places focus on her father’s case.

Here are 5 things to know about her:

1. She has taken her father’s case to international audiences Claire Lai has met lawmakers and spoken at policy forums and media events to draw attention to her father’s detention and call for diplomatic efforts toward his release.

2. She is publicly campaigning for his freedom Since Jimmy Lai’s arrest under Hong Kong’s national security law, she has worked with human rights organizations and political leaders to keep the case in public discussion.

3. She has spoken about the personal impact of his detention Claire Lai has described her father’s imprisonment as “heartbreakingly cruel,” citing his age, health concerns and the strain on their family.

4. She links his case to press freedom concerns Supporters say Jimmy Lai’s prosecution is connected to restrictions on dissent and media activity in Hong Kong following the imposition of the national security law.

5. She was invited to attend the State of the Union address According to The New York Times, Speaker Mike Johnson said inviting Claire Lai signals that the United States is seeking Jimmy Lai’s release.

Hong Kong authorities accuse Jimmy Lai of colluding with foreign forces and supporting protests. His supporters dispute the charges.