Tutor, game developer, NASA fellow: Who is White House dinner shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen

White House shooting suspect: The suspect arrested in connection with the shooting at the White House press dinner on Saturday has been identified. Cole Tomas Allen is a 31-year-old tutor and software developer from Torrance, California, officials said. Investigators are now looking into his background and possible motive.

Cole Tomas Allen reportedly fired five to eight gunshots at the White House media gala on Saturday.(Cole Allen/Linkedin; Donald Trump/Truth Social )

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Allen allegedly opened fire at the Washington DC event, forcing the evacuation of attendees, including US President Donald Trump. He attempted to dash past security at the Washington Hilton before being taken down by the US Secret Service.

An officer was shot at close range but survived due to body armour. Trump, later in a press conference, said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons and is now in custody. He is expected to be formally charged on Monday.

Who is Cole Tomas Allen?

Cole Allen is a graduate of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2017, as per his online profiles. He later completed a master’s degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills in 2025, according to a LinkedIn profile in his name.

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{{^usCountry}} Caltech confirmed that a person with that name graduated in 2017. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Caltech confirmed that a person with that name graduated in 2017. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His profile describes him as a mechanical engineer and computer scientist by education, a game developer by experience, and a teacher by profession. Work as tutor and educator {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His profile describes him as a mechanical engineer and computer scientist by education, a game developer by experience, and a teacher by profession. Work as tutor and educator {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Allen reportedly worked for several years as a part-time teacher with C2 Education, a private tutoring and college admissions preparation company. A social media post from the company in 2024 listed him as “Teacher of the Month” at its Torrance office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Allen reportedly worked for several years as a part-time teacher with C2 Education, a private tutoring and college admissions preparation company. A social media post from the company in 2024 listed him as “Teacher of the Month” at its Torrance office. {{/usCountry}}

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Facebook posts linked to him also show involvement in tutoring high school students preparing for college entrance exams.

A game developer and NASA fellow

Allen also worked as an independent game developer, according to his online resume. He is said to have created a video game on the Steam platform focused on molecular chemistry. Another project listed under his name was a planned “top-down shooter” style game set in space.

Before his tutoring work, he reportedly worked for about a year as a mechanical engineer at IJK Controls in South Pasadena. He also served as a teaching assistant at Caltech.

In 2014, Allen took part in a Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

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Cole Allen was apprehended by Secret Service in connection to the White House event shooting. (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Online activity

His online profile mentions that he participated in a Christian student fellowship and a campus group that used Nerf-style games. It also includes references to a robotics competition project during his time at Caltech.

A local television interview from his college years showed him working on a prototype emergency braking system for wheelchairs.

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Federal campaign finance records show he made a small donation in 2024 to a political action committee supporting Kamala Harris.

White House event shooting details

Authorities say Allen was attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel when the shooting took place. He was reportedly a guest at the venue.

The Secret Service said he was armed with a shotgun and opened fire at an agent near the ballroom area of the hotel. He was taken into custody after the incident.

The event was attended by Donald Trump, US first lady Melania Trump, vice president JD Vance, and several cabinet members.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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