Who is Connor Estelle? US man begs for donations after losing job for ‘fascist’ remark

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 08:36 am IST

Connor Estelle, a self-proclaimed fascist, lost his job for his “fascist” views and is now fundraising after his appearance on a popular YouTube series.

One man who confessed to being a fascist on the popular Jubilee YouTube series said he had been dismissed by his employer after openly expressing his right-wing political ideologies, and now wants handouts.

Connor Estelle, a self-identified fascist, was fired for expressing his political beliefs during a YouTube episode.(YouTube/Jubilee)
The episode, which aired Sunday and has already racked up nearly 4 million views, featured a fiery exchange between 20 far-right conservatives and journalist Mehdi Hasan.

Connor Estelle uses the pseudonym ‘Pinesap’ on GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding site, and is now raising money after claiming he was fired for expressing his political views.

Notably, during Sunday's episode, when asked if he identified as a fascist, he replied, “Yeah, I am,” followed by a maniacal laugh and applause from other participants. “I, frankly, don’t care being called a Nazi at all.”

Fired catholic ‘fascist’ raises $20k after rift report fallout

He did say, though, that he doesn’t support attacks on human dignity. “There was a little bit of persecution and stuff like that, which is bad,” he said. He also downplayed the Nazi regime's targeting of Catholics, saying they “persecuted the church a little bit.”

“We may have to rename this show. Because you’re a little bit more than a far-right Republican.”

Now, following the episode’s release, Connor took to GiveSendGo to say he was let go from his job. “Unfortunately, voicing fully legal traditional right-wing political views results in real consequences. This is cancel culture and political discrimination on full display,” he wrote on the site.

While penning this article, the self-described Catholic fascist raised close to $20,000.

On Monday, Connor addressed the fallout on the Rift Report podcast, saying, “Well, unfortunately, I lost my job as a result. And no one really is to blame for that… It’s just the culture that kind of exists currently surrounding the manner in which you’re canceled for voicing [...] any heterosexual, Christian, sort of moral belief that goes beyond sort of the secularism and the relativism that we’re so used to in our time.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
