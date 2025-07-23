Who is Connor Estelle? US man begs for donations after losing job for ‘fascist’ remark

One man who confessed to being a fascist on the popular Jubilee YouTube series said he had been dismissed by his employer after openly expressing his right-wing political ideologies, and now wants handouts. Connor Estelle, a self-identified fascist, was fired for expressing his political beliefs during a YouTube episode.(YouTube/Jubilee)

The episode, which aired Sunday and has already racked up nearly 4 million views, featured a fiery exchange between 20 far-right conservatives and journalist Mehdi Hasan.

Connor Estelle uses the pseudonym ‘Pinesap’ on GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding site, and is now raising money after claiming he was fired for expressing his political views.

Notably, during Sunday's episode, when asked if he identified as a fascist, he replied, “Yeah, I am,” followed by a maniacal laugh and applause from other participants. “I, frankly, don’t care being called a Nazi at all.”

Fired catholic ‘fascist’ raises $20k after rift report fallout

He did say, though, that he doesn’t support attacks on human dignity. “There was a little bit of persecution and stuff like that, which is bad,” he said. He also downplayed the Nazi regime's targeting of Catholics, saying they “persecuted the church a little bit.”

“We may have to rename this show. Because you’re a little bit more than a far-right Republican.”

Now, following the episode’s release, Connor took to GiveSendGo to say he was let go from his job. “Unfortunately, voicing fully legal traditional right-wing political views results in real consequences. This is cancel culture and political discrimination on full display,” he wrote on the site.

While penning this article, the self-described Catholic fascist raised close to $20,000.

On Monday, Connor addressed the fallout on the Rift Report podcast, saying, “Well, unfortunately, I lost my job as a result. And no one really is to blame for that… It’s just the culture that kind of exists currently surrounding the manner in which you’re canceled for voicing [...] any heterosexual, Christian, sort of moral belief that goes beyond sort of the secularism and the relativism that we’re so used to in our time.”