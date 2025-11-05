Who is Conor Pewarski? Know more about Boston mayor Michelle Wu’s husband as she wins reelection

Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is all set to start her second four-year term, after she was elected unopposed in the November 4 mayoral election. Wu had secured a victory in the preliminary election over Josh Kraft, who eventually decided to drop out of the race in September. As per, Boston.com , with 44 per cent of the vote reported, she won 91.10 per cent or more than 30,000 votes, as of 11 pm. As per USA Today, Wu had become the first woman and person of colour elected to lead the city back in 2021. Elected in 2021, Wu is the city's first woman and person of color in this role.(AP)

Who is Michelle Wu?

Wu is from Chicago, Illinois, whereas her husband, Conor Pewarski, was raised on Long Island, New York, reported the US Sun. “Mayor Wu is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School. She began her career in public service interning at City Hall for Mayor Tom Menino and is an alumna of the Rappaport Fellows Program in Law and Public Policy. Mayor Wu lives in Roslindale with her husband Conor and their three children, Blaise, Cass, and Mira,” reads Wu’s website, Michelle For Boston.

Who is Conor Pewarski?

According to a report in The Boston Globe, Pewarski is the oldest of five highly educated siblings, and he majored in economics and film studies in college. Growing up, Pewarski was reportedly involved in sports and according to The Boston Globe, he ran track and played football, basketball, and lacrosse. Pewarski had reportedly worked as a community lender for East Boston Savings Bank. In 2021, he left his job.

“I don’t see myself as giving up my career altogether. But it’s hard to say that there’s a more important job than what my wife is doing. So, really, my primary job right now is making her successful at that,” Pewarski was quoted as saying by The Boston Globe. Pewarski and Wu have three children together - Blaise, Cass and Mira.

Also read: ‘No Trump on ballot’: US President shares why Mamdani and other Democrats won

FAQs

Who won the Boston mayoral election?

Michelle Wu is set to serve her second term as the Boston mayor.

When was Michelle Wu first elected Boston mayor?

Michelle Wu was previously elected in 2021 to lead Boston.