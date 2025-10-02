Who is Courtney Boose? Indianapolis man arrested for gas station stabbing in Lawrence

Courtney Boose, a 41-year-old man from Indianapolis, was arrested on September 29, Monday, for stabbing a 69-year-old man at a gas station in Lawrence, Indiana, on September 26. The man was critically injured in the incident, which happened at around 11:56 p.m. on Friday, per the Lawrence Police Department. Courtney Boose (L) and representational image (R).(Lawrence Police Department and Unsplash )

By Wednesday, Boose's arrest had become a social media topic, with his past criminal records resurfacing on social media. Many far-right accounts, including that of White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, shared the news. Records show that Boose was arrested at least 99 times before, making him a serial offender.

"We don't have to live this way," Stephen Miller wrote, sharing a post on Boose on the right-leaning account, Libs of TikTok.

What Did Courtney Boose Do?

Courtney Boose was arrested for the stabbing at a gas station on the 4200 block of N. Post Road on Friday night. As officers responded, a family member of the 69-year-old victim helped police by providing a description of Boose. He was arrested based on the description, and later, the family member confirmed that it was Boose.

While details surrounding the incident are limited at the moment, the family member who helped identify the suspect said that it stemmed from an argument. Boose reportedly yelled at the family member, and things continued to escalate after that.

Bose then reportedly stabbed the victim with a pocketknife and moved to the back of the gas station. Police found the blood-stained knife, as well as a bag of cocaine, on him when he was arrested.

As for the victim, Fox News reported on Monday that the victim is critical and currently undergoing treatment at a medical facility. Their current condition is unknown.