Who is Courtney Clenney? OnlyFans model reaches plea deal in boyfriend Christian Obumseli's fatal stabbing case

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has reached a plea agreement in the second-degree murder case over the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, nearly three years after he died in Miami. Her attorneys confirmed the development on Friday but said the terms of the agreement remain confidential until they are presented in court.

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has reached a plea agreement in the second-degree murder case over the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, nearly three years after he died in Miami. (Courtney Clenney Instagram | @courtneytailor)

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According to a joint statement from the Prieto Law Firm and Puglisi Carames Law, the plea agreement will be submitted to a Miami-Dade County judge on August 10.

The deal, however, will only take effect if the court approves it. The defense said it would not comment further until the agreement is placed on the record.

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Who is Courtney Clenney?

Courtney Clenney, 30, is an OnlyFans creator and social media personality who was arrested in August 2022 and charged with second-degree murder that took place on April 3, 2022, which resulted in the death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.

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{{^usCountry}} The couple lived together in an Edgewater condominium in Miami. Authorities alleged Clenney fatally stabbed the 27-year-old Obumseli during a domestic dispute. She has remained in custody since her arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple lived together in an Edgewater condominium in Miami. Authorities alleged Clenney fatally stabbed the 27-year-old Obumseli during a domestic dispute. She has remained in custody since her arrest. {{/usCountry}}

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At the time charges were announced, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle described the relationship as “extremely tempestuous and combative.”

Prosecutors have argued that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence.

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What happened on April 3, 2022?

According to investigators, officers responded to the couple's apartment after reports of an aggravated battery. They found Obumseli suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. He later died from his injuries.

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Clenney has consistently maintained that she acted in self-defense. She told investigators that Obumseli pushed her to the floor during an argument. She said that it was after being tackled by Obumseli that she threw a kitchen knife from several feet away.

A medical examiner later concluded that the knife penetrated approximately three inches into Obumseli's chest.

An “extremely tempestuous and combative” relationship

Her legal team has argued that Clenney was a battered partner and that Obumseli had been abusive during their relationship. Obumseli's family has strongly rejected those claims, maintaining that he was the victim of domestic violence.

The case initially appeared likely to be treated as self-defense, but investigators continued examining the evidence after Obumseli's family publicly questioned that conclusion. The subsequent investigation resulted in Clenney's arrest and murder charge.

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Investigators also cited an evidentiary video from February 2022 recorded during a trip to Aspen, Colorado. The footage allegedly shows Clenney shouting at and repeatedly striking Obumseli during a public argument.

However, the exact terms remain unknown until the scheduled August 10 court hearing.