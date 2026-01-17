Edit Profile
    Who is David Guggina, incoming President and CEO of Walmart US? Here’s what we know

    Walmart has appointed David Guggina as President and CEO of Walmart US. Check the details on his family, net worth, salary, and more.

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 2:12 PM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Walmart’s recent leadership shuffle has brought David Guggina into the spotlight as the retail giant prepares for a major transition. On January 16, Walmart announced that he will become President and CEO of Walmart US effective February 1, 2026

    Guggina holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Management from Purdue University. (Walmart/ David Guggina)
    Guggina is currently Executive Vice President and Chief eCommerce Officer for Walmart US. The shuffling is a part of a broader reorganization aimed at advancing digital growth and customer experiences, as per Walmart corporate release.

    This change comes as John Furner steps up to become President and CEO of Walmart Inc., replacing long-time leader Doug McMillon.

    Who is David Guggina?

    David Guggina, 40, joined Walmart nearly eight years ago after a stint at Amazon.com Inc, reported Bloomberg. Before his promotion, he served as EVP and Chief eCommerce Officer for Walmart US, and previously held the role of EVP of Supply Chain Operations, reported Reuters.

    Also Read: Walmart pauses job offers for those needing H-1B visas; here's who's affected

    Under his leadership, Walmart US has built “industry-leading delivery capabilities,” now reaching 95% of US households in under three hours, moted Walmart, while expanding service areas and cutting shipping costs. These initiatives have helped drive profitability and strengthen Walmart’s digital presence.

    Guggina holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Management from Purdue University.

    He maintains a low public profile, and details about his family life are not publicly available.

    His personal net worth is also undisclosed, though top executives at Walmart typically receive a mix of base salary, equity awards, and long-term incentives. For context, incoming global CEO John Furner will earn a base salary of $1.5 million along with substantial equity awards, as per Reuters.

    Also Read: Walmart says CEO Doug McMillon to retire in early 2026, names replacement

    Alongside Guggina’s promotion, Walmart announced several other executive shifts as part of its leadership overhaul. Chris Nicholas will become President and CEO of Walmart International, overseeing operations in 17 countries. Latriece Watkins has been named President and CEO of Sam’s Club US, while Seth Dallaire has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for Walmart Inc.

    All changes take effect February 1, 2026.

