Who is Dean Urbanski? Ex-WWE star Shotzi Blackheart's missing brother found safe

A WWE star, Ashley Urbanski made an urgent appeal after her brother went missing following a car crash in San Francisco, California. Later, in an update on Instagram, she said that her brother, Dean Urbanski, has been found safe. Dean Urbanski found safe after car crash in San Francisco, says Shotzi Blackheart (Instagram/ Shotziwwe)

The wrestler had asked the public for help in finding him, saying he may be confused and in need of medical care. He has now been found and is in the hospital.

She wrote on her Instagram that, “My brother has been found and is being taken to the hospital.”

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who shared the post, reached out, and helped spread the word,” she added.

Who is Dean Urbanski? Dean Urbanski who is also called ‘Deano’ is a 51-year-old brother of WWE star Ashley Urbanski, better known by her ring name Shotzi Blackheart. Dean was found missing on March 10.

She said he was last seen around 1:45 pm that day. According to her, he was wearing “only one brown/tan” slipper, light blue jeans, a black shirt and a gray or blue long-sleeve. She also said he has identifiable neck tattoos.

Shotzi added that he was seen walking away from the crash scene “barefoot.”

What happened before he went missing? According to the wrestler, Dean’s car was found crashed in the Fort Mason / Marina District area.

“His car was found crashed near Fort Mason/ Marina District – San Francisco, and security footage shows him walking away from the vehicle afterward. He may be confused or disoriented,” the wrestler said.

Shotzi said the situation was especially urgent because her brother is undergoing dialysis and requires daily treatment.

“We are still frantically searching for our brother. I will be in SF flyering around the area to find Deano. If anyone can help pass out flyers with us it would be greatly appreciated,” she wrote in a social media post.

She also said it is believed that her brother may be “experiencing Dialysis Disequilibrium Syndrome,” which can cause neurological symptoms and confusion after dialysis treatment.

Later she updated her Instagram caption and said Dean Urbanski has been found safe and is currently in the hospital.