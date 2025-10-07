Who is Devon Lucie? WDSU Chief Meteorologist arrested on domestic dispute charges, mugshot released

Devon Lucie, the WDSU Chief Meteorologist, was detained after a fight with his girlfriend. Devon Lucie, WDSU's Chief Meteorologist, was arrested for domestic battery with a child present.(X@wdsu)

Lucie's arrest records from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office show that she was charged with domestic battery when a child under the age of 13 was present. On Sunday, he was arrested and sent to Jefferson Parish Jail.

While WDSU did not elaborate on the arrest, the station's website states that “Lucie has been placed on leave pending the investigation.”

Lucie was appointed Chief Meteorologist at WDSU in August. He started working for WDSU's weather department in 2021 and took over for longstanding Chief Meteorologist Margaret Orr, who resigned in 2024 after 45 years of service.

Charges against Devon Lucie

Lucie, 48, was charged with child endangerment, domestic abuse, and resisting an officer by not identifying himself.

A longtime girlfriend of Lucie's told deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office that the couple had a fight during a music festival in Gretna, according to arrest documents.

The woman obtained a ride back with her mother after Lucie left the event, and then she forced open the door of Lucie's Marrero home.

She admitted to detectives that they were still fighting at home. According to the documents, Lucie allegedly came back after leaving the house and started punching her in the bedroom while her two kids were sleeping in the living room.

“She said that they wrestled, and she fought back in self-defense,” as per the arrest record.

A deputy noted that the woman had “several small cuts and scratches on most of her upper body, as well as several whelps on her forehead and face.”

In addition to rejecting to put on shoes or clothes and failing “to clean his dried bloody injuries,” Lucie reportedly declined to provide his name or birthdate.

According to a report on the WDSU website, Lucie was put on leave while the inquiry was conducted.