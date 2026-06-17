Who is Donna Robinson? Karmelo Anthony supporter fired from parole supervisor role over disturbing Austin Metcalf post

A Texas parole officer who supported Karmelo Anthony was fired after making a disturbing comment about Austin Metcalf. 35-year-old Donna Murray Robinson lost her job with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after sharing a Facebook post about the divisive trial.

Karmelo Anthony supporter fired from parole supervisor role over disturbing Austin Metcalf post(Collin County, x/AMetcal)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I for one don’t give a fk about the family’s loss,” Robinson posted on her now-deleted account about Metcalf’s family, according to screenshots also obtained by the Daily Mail. “It’s about time these fkng [sic] bigots feel the pain that they have inflicted on other groups of people since the beginning of time!”

Read More | Karmelo Anthony trial: Witnesses reveal Austin Metcalf’s heartbreaking last words before death

“I’m just glad we didn’t have to bury another black child. Let them start burying some of theirs for a change. FK’em [sic] I said what I said,” she added.

She further said that Anthony would be “protected” in prison by fellow inmates.

Who is Donna Murray Robinson?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Robinson is a Houston native who identified herself as a parole supervisor with TDCJ, per the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Robinson is a Houston native who identified herself as a parole supervisor with TDCJ, per the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She was fired after her posts caught her bosses’ attention, a department spokesperson told the Morning News. Working at TDCJ “carries significant public trust and requires decisions free from personal bias,” the statement reportedly said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was fired after her posts caught her bosses’ attention, a department spokesperson told the Morning News. Working at TDCJ “carries significant public trust and requires decisions free from personal bias,” the statement reportedly said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “These statements are incompatible with TDCJ policy and values. They demonstrate bias and a lack of the impartiality essential to the fair administration of justice in Texas,” the statement added. “Discriminatory or inflammatory conduct that erodes public confidence in the criminal justice system will not be tolerated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These statements are incompatible with TDCJ policy and values. They demonstrate bias and a lack of the impartiality essential to the fair administration of justice in Texas,” the statement added. “Discriminatory or inflammatory conduct that erodes public confidence in the criminal justice system will not be tolerated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

Anthony was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, near Houston, Texas, on June 10. He filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON