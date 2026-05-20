Who is Doug Jones? Party, political views, wife, children and more as he prepares to face Tommy Tuberville

Doug Jones, a longtime Alabama Democrat and former US senator, is projected by NBC News to win the 2026 Democratic nomination for governor. He will face Republican Tommy Tuberville in the general election.

Who is Doug Jones?

Doug Jones is an American attorney, former US senator from Alabama.(Facebook/ Doug Jones)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Doug Jones is an American attorney, former US senator from Alabama, and the projected winner of the 2026 Democratic primary for Alabama governor.

Jones is best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klan members involved in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, Jones served in the Senate from 2018 to 2021 before losing re-election to Republican Tommy Tuberville.

Early life and education

Jones was born on May 4, 1954, in Fairfield, Alabama. His father worked for US Steel, while his mother was a homemaker. He earned a political science degree from the University of Alabama before completing his law degree at Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.

He began his career in public service as counsel for former Alabama Sen. Howell Heflin on the Senate Judiciary Committee and later worked as an assistant U.S. attorney.

Prosecutor who gained national attention

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jones rose to national prominence while serving as US attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jones rose to national prominence while serving as US attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He is best known for successfully prosecuting two Ku Klux Klan members responsible for the 1963 bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church, an attack that killed four Black girls. The convictions came nearly four decades after the bombing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is best known for successfully prosecuting two Ku Klux Klan members responsible for the 1963 bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church, an attack that killed four Black girls. The convictions came nearly four decades after the bombing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jones also helped prosecute domestic terrorist Eric Rudolph, who was linked to the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Park bombing and the 1998 Birmingham abortion clinic bombing. US Senate career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jones also helped prosecute domestic terrorist Eric Rudolph, who was linked to the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Park bombing and the 1998 Birmingham abortion clinic bombing. US Senate career {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2017, Jones pulled off a major upset by defeating Republican Roy Moore in a special Senate election. His victory made him the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Alabama in 25 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2017, Jones pulled off a major upset by defeating Republican Roy Moore in a special Senate election. His victory made him the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Alabama in 25 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jones was sworn into office in 2018 and served until 2021. During his term, he focused on bipartisan legislation, healthcare access, education, and veterans’ issues. He lost his re-election bid in 2020 to Republican Tommy Tuberville.

Also Read: Election results today: Who won races in Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Idaho?

Family and personal life

Doug Jones is married to Louise New Jones. The couple has three children, Courtney, Carson, and Christopher, and several grandchildren. They live in Birmingham, Alabama.

2026 Alabama governor race

Jones launched his campaign for Alabama governor in late 2025. NBC News projected Jones as the winner of the Democratic primary on Tuesday. He is now set to face Republican Tommy Tuberville in the general election.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON