Who is Dr Avram Mack? Lindsay Clancy trial's expert witness for prosecution 'no longer employed' by health system

Dr. Avram Mack, the psychiatrist who testified as a prosecution expert witness in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial, is no longer employed by Nemours Children’s Health, the Delaware-based health system confirmed Friday, Aug. 28, as per reports. The development came days after Mack’s testimony became a point of sharp questioning during the closely watched trial in Massachusetts.

Lindsay Clancy trial: Who is Dr Avram Mack, prosecution expert now out at Nemours? (Mark Chavous /The Enterprise via AP, Pool)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A spokesperson for Nemours’ Delaware Valley division confirmed that the psychiatrist “is no longer employed” by the health system. His profile also appeared to have been removed from Nemours’ website by Friday morning.

The health system did not publicly provide a reason for his departure, and there was no indication in the report that Nemours linked the employment decision to Mack’s testimony.

Who is Dr. Avram Mack?

Dr. Avram H. Mack is a psychiatrist whose career has spanned adult psychiatry, child and adolescent psychiatry, forensic psychiatry, addiction psychiatry and consultation-liaison psychiatry. He has also held senior academic and hospital leadership positions in Washington and Philadelphia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Mack graduated from the University of Michigan in 1994, where he completed an honors thesis on the history of medicine, according to the university's profile of him. He subsequently earned his medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College and completed psychiatric training that included programs at Harvard, Columbia and New York University, followed by a year at the Medical University of South Carolina. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mack graduated from the University of Michigan in 1994, where he completed an honors thesis on the history of medicine, according to the university's profile of him. He subsequently earned his medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College and completed psychiatric training that included programs at Harvard, Columbia and New York University, followed by a year at the Medical University of South Carolina. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

His career then took him to Georgetown University, where he spent about a decade and served as director of medical student education and professor of psychiatry. Georgetown's records also identify him as a professor of clinical psychiatry and director of medical student education.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mack later moved to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania. A professional biography describes him as a practicing psychiatrist with interests in forensic, child, adult and consultation-liaison psychiatry, as well as substance-use disorders. At CHOP, he served as Associate Chair for Quality and Safety and worked on patient-safety initiatives in behavioral health.

His work has also included an academic component. He has been identified as a Professor of Clinical Psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, while professional biographies describe his work in teaching undergraduate and graduate medical trainees.

Mack's professional background is not limited to clinical psychiatry. His published work and professional biographies show a particular interest in patient safety, quality improvement and behavioral-health systems. At CHOP, he helped develop approaches for identifying and preventing harm involving psychiatric patients and staff.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He has also held leadership roles in organized psychiatry. His LinkedIn profile lists previous volunteer positions including president of the Washington Psychiatric Society and board membership with the American Psychiatric Association.

ALSO READ: H-1B workers on the clock? Trump plan to remove 60-day grace period clears key review; here's what Indians should know

Mack faced intense questioning from defense

Mack’s testimony drew particularly pointed questioning from defense attorney Kevin Reddington.

During cross-examination, Reddington challenged Mack over his experience working with adults and questioned him about the definitions and timelines surrounding postpartum conditions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The two also sparred over the meaning of “postpartum” and the typical periods associated with postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis, according to CT Insider.

Mack testified that postpartum psychosis generally occurred within a period of four to six weeks, a statement that became part of the defense’s questioning of his expertise and conclusions.

ALSO READ: Is Mitch McConnell okay? Latest update as Caroline Sunshine accuses Scott Jennings of lying about Senator's health

Mack initially testified in person on Aug. 21 at Plymouth Superior Court. His testimony continued remotely via Zoom on Aug. 24, according to the report.

What happened to Mack after his testimony?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nemours confirmed his departure from the organization on Friday, but the circumstances surrounding his departure remain unclear.

Mack’s name was no longer listed on Nemours Children’s Health’s website as of Friday morning.

The employment development emerged as the Clancy trial entered the jury-deliberation stage.

Clancy is accused of killing her three children in the family’s Duxbury home in 2023. Her defense has focused heavily on her mental state, while prosecutors have sought to challenge the argument that she was experiencing a severe psychiatric condition that would explain the killings.