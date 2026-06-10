Hunter Metcalf: Austin Metcalf's twin brother lashes out at Karmelo Anthony after verdict, ‘your name will be forgotten’

Hunter Metcalf, the twin brother of Austin, provided a heartfelt and straightforward statement, confronting Anthony directly and requesting that he meet his gaze. He discussed his year-long battle with forgiveness, relying on his faith as he sought to comprehend the reasons behind his brother's death. The statement comes as his brother's killer Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of Austin. Hunter Metcalf, brother of murder victim Austin, confronted Karmelo Anthony following his sentencing for the fatal stabbing. (X@donatpov)

Hunter Metcalf speaks about profound loss, grief He underscored the profound nature of his loss – it was not merely the death of a brother, but also the loss of his closest friend and the future uncle to his children.

"You took a son, a brother, a friend, my best friend from this world," he stated. “... You took someone away from me who was supposed to be an uncle to my kids… Now I want everything taken from you.”

Also Read: Who is Jeff Metcalf? Austin Metcalf’s dad lambasts son's killer Karmelo Anthony, ‘This was never about race’

He conveyed feelings of anger, sorrow, and a wish for Anthony to bear the burden of what transpired each day. "You let the devil take over in that moment," he said. “... Eventually your name will be forgotten, but my brother's memory will live on.”

Hunter asserted that his brother's legacy will last long after Anthony's name has faded, and he concluded by articulating the principles he and Austin upheld: loyalty, respect, and kindness.

Karmelo Anthony's mother calls verdict ‘racist and biased’ Following the hearing, Anthony's mother, Kala, along with his brother, condemned the conviction and sentence of the perpetrator as "racist and biased" to a crowd of supporters who shouted, "free Karmelo."

The jury spent approximately three hours in deliberation before reaching a guilty verdict. They then deliberated for an additional three hours before announcing a sentence of thirty years.

During the sentencing phase, the jury considered the possible mitigating factors of "sudden passion" – offenses committed in the heat of the moment that, under Texas law, result in reduced sentences.