Hunter Rivera: 5 things on Weld County Republican Party chair arrested over child predator operation

Hunter Rivera, the Weld County Republicans Chair, is among two people arrested from Northern Colorado for allegedly trying to buy sex from children. They were arrested on Thursday. Hunter Rivera has had to resign from the Weld County GOP chair position. (Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

Larimer County Sheriff's Office noted that investigators posed as minors who were selling sexual acts on local websites and forums. Several people responded to the listings and two arrived at the agreed-upon location to buy sex. Deputies arrested them and booked them in Larimer County Jail, the statement notes.

Apart from Rivera, the other person who was arrested was Ismaaeel Abdur-Rahmaan, 22, of Fort Collins. Larimer County Court issued a $7,500 cash-only bond. He has been charged with Soliciting a Child Prostitute (F3), Internet Luring of a Child (F4), Cybercrime - Soliciting to Arrange a Minor Prostitute (F5), Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5), the statement further noted.

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Sheriff John Feyen firmly noted “Children are not property to be bought or sold. Human trafficking is modern day slavery, and we won’t tolerate it in Larimer County. I hope this operation sends a strong message. It doesn’t matter who you are, if you try to hurt kids in our community, you will be held accountable.”

The Colorado House and Senate Republicans also called for Rivera's resignation, calling the charges ‘sickening, horrifying and beyond reprehensible.’ They said “there is no defense for anyone who preys on children, no excuses, and no place for that anywhere near public life in our party,” and added “there is no room in our party for these types of charges.”