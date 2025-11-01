Who is Isaac Stein? Furloughed IRS attorney sells hot dogs to make ends meet during shutdown

Several of Federal workers remain on furlough for hundreds of following the US government shutdown, which started on October 1. Many are now searching for other sources of income as their paychecks have been put on hold. Isaac Stein, an Internal Revenue Service lawyer stationed in Washington, DC, is among them. The majority of Stein's days are spent creating intricate plans for retirement requirements. As the US government shutdown continues, IRS lawyer Isaac Stein sells hot dogs in Washington, DC, fulfilling a childhood dream. (X@isberryauthor)

With his cart “Shysters Dogs” at the corner of a busy street in Washington, DC, Stein was seen selling hot dogs. He was donning an upscale business suit and tie. The name of his cart, which features a tagline “The only honest ripoff in DC”, refers to dishonest advocates.

According to Stein, he enjoys operating a food cart since it was his childhood dream. In an interview with Reuters, he recalled while other students were interested in chasing basketball in school, he was "way more interested in selling chips and soda.”

Stein was placed on furlough shortly after receiving his permits before the shutdown. He told Reuters that he completed all the necessary papers in late September before being furloughed on October 8. He now spends his days serving roughly 50 hot dogs a day, chatting with customers, and meeting locals.

A look at Isaac Stein's cart menu

Stein's menu includes items like the “Correct Hot Dog” and the “Hot Dog with the Wrong Toppings,” which cost an additional dollar.

“I’m trying to incentivise people to do what I think is right — mustard and sauerkraut. If someone wants ketchup or mayo, that’s fine. But I reserve the right to charge a penalty,” he stated in a jest.

Here's what challenges Isaac Stein's faced

The lawyer further clarified that he is attempting to convey to people his “idea of genteel old Washington on the street.” He added, “In this city, clothes mean status. So it’s a bit subversive to be in a full suit selling hot dogs.”

For weeks, Stein vacillated between DC's tangle of fire, health, and consumer protection laws, as well as those pertaining to sidewalk permits and car registration.

With a sense of satisfaction that only a tax attorney could convey, he declared, “I read 150 pages of regulations myself.” He went on to highlight that the book handled every aspect of this stand, acknowledging that the investment was “five figures.” Stein said he will gladly return to his IRS work when the government shutdown ends.

US government shutdown

According to Federal News Network, nearly 700,000 federal workers were placed on furlough amid the ongoing government shutdown. They were told that they will not receive their pay for next month as well.

The General Services Administration (GSA), NASA, and several agencies, including the Departments of Justice, Commerce, and Homeland Security, have begun informing employees that the furlough period will be extended to late November.