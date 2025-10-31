We are preparing to enter sub-4 metre SUV segment: Honda's Takashi Nakajima

Honda is planning a major product offensive with keen focus on SUVs in India, and the sub-four metre segment models will play a key role in that growth strategy. The Japanese carmaker is planning to launch 10 or more cars in India by 2030, and seven of them will be SUVs. At least one of these SUVs would be a sub-four metre SUV, which will enter a highly competitive space where almost every major carmaker has its presence with their respective models, except Honda. Personalised Offers on Tata Nexon Check Offers Check Offers Honda has hinted that it will launch a sub-four metre SUV in India by 2030.

On the sidelines of the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2025, speaking to HT Auto, Takashi Nakajima, President and CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), said that the sub-four metre segment is the main area of growth and the company is preparing to enter that segment. "Sub-four metres is the main area of growth, and we are preparing to enter into that segment," Nakajima said. He also revealed that the automaker's product team is working on the India strategy, which would shape its future model lineup in the country.

The automaker currently sells three models in India - Amaze, City and Elevate. The Honda Amaze is the only model in the sub-four metre segment in India. However, the Amaze is not the key revenue churner owing to the slumping sales in the sedan space, in favour of SUVs.

Why focus on sub-four metre SUVs?

Honda's focus on the sub-four metre SUV is purely driven by consumer demand. The SUV segment in the Indian market is driven by the sub-four metre models, where some of the bestselling products exist. These include Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, etc. Honda is yet to enter the segment, and now, despite being late, the company seems to be devising a strategy to not miss the train. The sub-four metre SUV could give Honda a much-needed boost in the country's PV market, enhancing its market share.

