Who is Jason Watson? US Air Force Major arrested for demanding Trump's impeachment at Capitol protest

Jason Watson, a United States Air Force active-duty officer currently serving as a major, was arrested at the Capitol building in Washington DC on Wednesday. Maj. Watson was protesting against Trump's alleged violation of the War Powers Act and calling for the impeachment of the 79-year-old and Vice President JD Vance. Maj. Gen. Jason Watson of the US Air Force holding a poster calling for Trump arrest at the Capitol (L) and a US Air Force branding seen on an aircraft. (X/ @Notwokenow and Unsplash)

Watson demonstrated at the steps of the Capitol building holding a placard that read, "IMPEACH, CONVICT, REMOVE," targeting President Trump. Maj. Watson was arrested by Capitol police, as protests on the steps are illegal for non-members of the US Congress.

Major Jason Watson was part of a press conference at the Capitol steps on behalf of the Removal Coalition, an organization calling for Trump's impeachment. Texas Rep. Al Green, a member of the Removal Coalition, was also a part Thursday's presser with Major Watson. However, after Rep. Al Green left the spot, Capitol Police asked Watson to leave, too. Watson allegedly refused to vacate the premises.

“The man refused our lawful orders and was then arrested for 22-1307 Crowding, Obstructing, and Incommoding,” a spokesperson for the Capitol Police told the Washington Times. “It is important to note that there are plenty of other spots on Capitol Grounds where demonstrating is allowed.”

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Who Is Major Jason Watson? Jessica Denson, the founder of the Removal Coalition, provided more details on Major Jason Watson. Denson said that Maj. Watson is an active-duty soldier currently serving as a logistics readiness officer in Poland. Watson is currently on leave, she revealed.

"He has spent much of 17 years in Europe, all over the globe, defending this country, working with NATO,” she said, adding that Watson contacted the Removal Coalition in February asking them to organize Thursday's presser and demonstration. Even though they were joined by Al Green, and despite many Democrats being a prominent part of the Removal Coalition, Watson said he is not one.

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“I’m not a Democrat," he said, and then referring to Al Green, added, "and know next to nothing about his policies." He continued: "I am here with him because Representative Green is the only member of Congress that has demonstrated the courage and conviction to invoke Rule 9 and force a vote on the articles of impeachment.”

"The president and vice president must be impeached, convicted and removed," he added.