Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Who is Jayden Roccaforte? Suspect disrupting Des Moines national speech & debate tournament

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 20, 2025 07:18 PM IST

A Wyoming artist was arrested after causing panic at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Iowa.

A Wyoming-based artist was taken into custody after allegedly sparking panic during the finals of the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Iowa. The event, which hosts students from middle and high schools across the country, was disrupted when Jayden Roccaforte’s “behavior prompted safety concerns and the immediate area was evacuated,” according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Jayden Roccaforte, a 22-year-old artist from Wyoming, was arrested during the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Iowa for causing safety concerns.(vanniforte/Instagram)
Also Read: ‘Overworked and underpaid’: Alleged Kroger staffer speaks out on botched Juneteenth cakes controversy

Who is Jayden Roccaforte?

Jayden Roccaforte is a highly accomplished Wyoming-based artist and poet who has made a name for himself in the competitive world of speech and debate. A four-time national champion and international titleholder as of 2023, he has competed at both high school and collegiate levels, representing Cheyenne East High School, Casper College, and currently Western Kentucky University, where he is studying Art Education. 

Beyond his accolades, Roccaforte has remained actively involved in the community by volunteering as a coach for his former high school team, according to the profile available on One Clap. 

On Thursday evening, the DMPD revealed that the 22-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident. Roccaforte was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance. 

Also Read: Michelle Obama leaves no chances to roast her husband, and this time with ‘not having a son’

The rest of the tournament was canceled

The remaining competitions scheduled for Thursday night were ultimately canceled and set to resume on Friday. Tournament organizers addressed the incident in a statement, saying, “We want you to know that we understand how scary that was for all of us. We hear you and, above all, are committed to creating an environment where you feel safe and supported.”

In another statement, the National Speech & Debate Association confirmed that the suspect was promptly removed from the arena, assuring attendees that the situation was handled swiftly to maintain a safe environment for all participants. The group said, “The rest of the venue has been swept for any potential threats by members of law enforcement. We understand the concerns people have, and we want to assure everyone that this is an isolated incident,” as reported by The Independent. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
