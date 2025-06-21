Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Who is Jonathan Bohn? Minnesota lobbyist accused of threatening to shoot lawmakers over text

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 21, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Minnesota lobbyist Jonathan Bohn is charged with threats of violence after sending disturbing texts to lawmakers.

Jonathan Bohn, a longtime political lobbyist from Minnesota, allegedly sent a series of alarming text messages threatening to shoot lawmakers at the state Capitol. 

Jonathan Bohn, a Minnesota lobbyist, faces felony charges for threatening lawmakers via alarming texts.(X/ Dustin Grage)
Jonathan Bohn, a Minnesota lobbyist, faces felony charges for threatening lawmakers via alarming texts.(X/ Dustin Grage)

The 41-year-old from Woodbury has been charged with one count of threats of violence following a disturbing incident that has shaken both political insiders and public officials.

On 18 June 2025, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a Waconia resident who reported receiving threatening messages from Bohn. The court documents detail that the texts were graphic, violent, and deeply unsettling. 

ALSO READ| Minnesota shooting suspect claimed Tim Walz wanted Amy Klobuchar killed: Report

Some of the messages Bohn allegedly sent

“…Today I bought 500 bullets. I can’t wait to shoot one of you mother****ers in the face.”

“Excited to have my gun at the Capitol and blow somebody’s fu***** face off.”

“You’re a s--- person.” 

“…I can’t wait to pop ne you morher------- in the head.”

The recipient, who hadn’t spoken with Bohn for some time due to political differences, told investigators the messages were so distressing he left a restaurant early, went home, and locked his doors. He also expressed concern that Bohn frequently visits the Capitol in his professional role as a lobbyist.

While the Minnesota House Information Services clarified that Bohn’s threats were not directed at a specific lawmaker. 

However, the state is still reeling from the 14 June shootings that killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. The shooter, Vance Boelter, is in federal custody.

‘I was grieving the horrific acts of violence’: Bohn issues apology

Bohn, who works closely with legislators, later issued a written apology and attempted to explain his actions: “Earlier this week, I was grieving the horrific acts of violence committed against my friends and colleagues... I used language that I deeply regret. The words were spoken from pain, not from intent. I am a hurting person, not a violent one.”

“I condemn violence in all its forms... I am profoundly sorry that my words have created a distraction during this time of collective mourning.”

ALSO READ| Accused Minnesota shooter faces six federal charges. Here's how much prison time he may face

Though he posted bail following a hearing on 20 June, the court placed strict conditions on Bohn, including no contact with the victim, staying at least a half mile from the Capitol, and a ban on firearms. His next court appearance is scheduled for 27 August 2025.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Who is Jonathan Bohn? Minnesota lobbyist accused of threatening to shoot lawmakers over text
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On