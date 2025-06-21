Who is Jonathan Bohn? Minnesota lobbyist accused of threatening to shoot lawmakers over text

Jonathan Bohn, a longtime political lobbyist from Minnesota, allegedly sent a series of alarming text messages threatening to shoot lawmakers at the state Capitol. Jonathan Bohn, a Minnesota lobbyist, faces felony charges for threatening lawmakers via alarming texts.(X/ Dustin Grage)

The 41-year-old from Woodbury has been charged with one count of threats of violence following a disturbing incident that has shaken both political insiders and public officials.

On 18 June 2025, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a Waconia resident who reported receiving threatening messages from Bohn. The court documents detail that the texts were graphic, violent, and deeply unsettling.

Some of the messages Bohn allegedly sent

“…Today I bought 500 bullets. I can’t wait to shoot one of you mother****ers in the face.”

“Excited to have my gun at the Capitol and blow somebody’s fu***** face off.”

“You’re a s--- person.”

“…I can’t wait to pop ne you morher------- in the head.”

The recipient, who hadn’t spoken with Bohn for some time due to political differences, told investigators the messages were so distressing he left a restaurant early, went home, and locked his doors. He also expressed concern that Bohn frequently visits the Capitol in his professional role as a lobbyist.

While the Minnesota House Information Services clarified that Bohn’s threats were not directed at a specific lawmaker.

However, the state is still reeling from the 14 June shootings that killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. The shooter, Vance Boelter, is in federal custody.

‘I was grieving the horrific acts of violence’: Bohn issues apology

Bohn, who works closely with legislators, later issued a written apology and attempted to explain his actions: “Earlier this week, I was grieving the horrific acts of violence committed against my friends and colleagues... I used language that I deeply regret. The words were spoken from pain, not from intent. I am a hurting person, not a violent one.”

“I condemn violence in all its forms... I am profoundly sorry that my words have created a distraction during this time of collective mourning.”

Though he posted bail following a hearing on 20 June, the court placed strict conditions on Bohn, including no contact with the victim, staying at least a half mile from the Capitol, and a ban on firearms. His next court appearance is scheduled for 27 August 2025.