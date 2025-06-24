An elite university professor is ‘hoping’ that Iran hits back at an American military base after the bombing that took place over the weekend. On Saturday night, President Donald Trump said that the US had carried out successful airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites. After the bombing, a professor at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., made headlines for saying he hopes Iran carries out a symbolic strike in return.(AFP)

Jonathan AC Brown, professor makes controversial statement

After the bombing, a professor at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., made headlines for saying he “hopes” Iran carries out a “symbolic strike” in return. Jonathan AC Brown, who teaches Islamic Civilization, posted the comment on X, as per The Spun.

“I’m not an expert, but I assume Iran could still get a bomb easily. I hope Iran does some symbolic strike on a base, then everyone stops. I’m surprised this is what these FDD/Hasbara people have been auto-erotically asphyxiating themselves for all these years,” Brown wrote.

“Ironically, the main takeaways (in my non-expert opinion, and I’m happy to be corrected) from all this have nothing to do with a US attack: 1) Iran can take a licking; 2) if Israel attacks Iranian cities, it gets fucked up pretty bad. I mean I’ve been shocked at the damage Iranian missiles caused; 3) despite his best efforts, Reza Pahlavi HVAC repair services still only third best in Nova,” the professor added.

Also Read: US officials sound alert amid Iran conflict, warn citizens of possible terrorist attacks

Brown has faced a lot of backlash for his controversial remarks. He has since deleted the post and clarified in a separate post, “I deleted my previous tweet because a lot of people were interpreting it as a call for violence. That’s not what I intended. I have two immediate family members in the US military who’ve served abroad and wouldn’t want any harm to befall American soldiers… or anyone!”