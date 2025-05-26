Who is Julión Álvarez? Mexican singer says US concert postponed after his, bandmates' work visas were revoked

Mexican singer Julión Álvarez has announced that he has postponed his Saturday, May 24, concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, because his work visa was revoked. Álvarez, show promoter CMN and management company Copar Music claimed that the concert had to be canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” NBC News reported. They added that Álvarez was “unable to enter the United States in time for the event.” Who is Julión Álvarez? Mexican singer's US concert postponed after his, bandmates' work visas were revoked (lospasosdejulion/Instagram)

Álvarez, 42, spoke about the postponement in an Instagram post. He said in a video that on May 23, they were formally informed that his and his bandmates’ work visas were canceled ahead of their concert on May 24.

About 50,000 tickets had been sold for the show, the artist said. Promoters and Álvarez’s team said they are working hard and trying their best to reschedule the performance. All the tickets that were previously bought will be eligible for the new date, and for those who cannot attend the show on the new date, details will be provided for requesting a refund.

Who is Julión Álvarez?

Álvarez, born and raised in La Concordia, Chiapas, México, joined the Mexican band, ‘Banda MS,’ until 2006. He later went on to form his own band, named ‘Julion Alvarez y Su Norteno Banda.’

Miguel Angel Fox, producer of the Mexican talent show, La Voz, selected Álvarez to participate as coach in its fourth edition back in 2014. He became the winning coach with his pupil, Guido Rochin.

Álvarez's album, El Aferrado, was nominated at the 16th Annual Latin Grammy Awards for Best Banda Album, and his song, El Amor De Su Vida, was nominated for Best Regional Song.

It was announced in May 2016 that Álvarez would embark on a 22-Foot Arena Tour in the United States, which was set to be the first for a regional Mexican act. However, he has had run-ins with the US government in the past due to accusations of money laundering in 2017 in connection with Mexican drug kingpin Raul Flores Hernandez. Álvarez, who was widely known as “The King of the Box Office,” was blacklisted by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control in 2017, but removed in May 2022.

Had Saturday’s performance not been postponed, it would have been Álvarez’s fourth US show on the 4218 Tour USA 2025. He had three shows at SoFi Stadium in California in April.