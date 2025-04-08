3 lakh Indian students in trouble as US plans to end work visa route

A new bill introduced in the United States Congress has sparked alarm among international students, particularly those pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses, by seeking to end Optional Practical Training (OPT), a work authorisation programme that lets them remain in the country for up to three years after graduation. Columbia student demonstrators chain themselves to the gates of St. Paul’s Chapel at Columbia University to denounce the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil in New York City, U.S., April 2, 2025. (Representative image)(REUTERS FILE)

The move threatens to disrupt career prospects for thousands of Indian students in the US, who rely on OPT to gain professional experience and transition to longer-term employment visas, The Economic Times reported.

According to the Open Doors 2024 report, India emerged as the top country of origin for international students in the United States during the 2023–2024 academic year, with 331,602 students, a 23 per cent rise from the previous year.

Around 97,556 of these students participated in Optional Practical Training (OPT), reflecting a 41 per cent increase.

While earlier attempts to revoke OPT have failed, this bill comes amid a broader wave of anti-immigrant policy actions under the current administration.

Mass deportations and stricter visa controls form a key part of Donald Trump’s campaign promises, leading to unease among existing F-1 and M-1 visa holders.

Many of them are now urgently applying for roles that could help them convert their status to an H-1B visa, which is typically backed by major American and Indian tech firms, the report added.

What do experts say about the future of OPT for international students in US?

“OPT allows students to find jobs in the US for one year after they graduate and may be extended for another two years provided you are a STEM graduate and are working with a qualified US employer,” the news report quoted Poorvi Chothani, founder of immigration law firm LawQuest as saying.

“If the bill goes through, OPT could end abruptly without an option to transition to another work visa. Students may have to leave the US immediately,” she added.

Chothani added that students with OPT status must now fast-track their shift to an H-1B visa if selected in the lottery or consider opportunities in other countries.

Those planning to pursue higher education in the US may also have to prepare for a system similar to the UK, which requires students to return home once their studies are over.

A bigger concern, she said, is the financial blow. Without OPT, students may lose out on years of US-level salaries that help them repay large student loans.

According to ET report, several Indian students have cancelled their summer travel plans fearing they may not be allowed to re-enter the country.

Prestigious institutions such as Cornell, Columbia, and Yale have unofficially advised overseas students to avoid travelling home over the break, the report mentioned.