Who is Kathryn Nester? Tyler Robinson's attorney in Charlie Kirk aggravated muder case

Attorney Kathryn Nester will represent Tyler Robinson, who has been accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus earlier this month. The 22-year-old was formally charged with aggravated murder with the prosecutors seeking the death penalty. Kathryn Nester will represent Tyler Robinson in the Charlie Kirk shooting case(X)

Robinson is set to appear in court again for his waiver appearance on September 29, at 12 PM ET (10 AM local time in Utah). Along with the aggravated murder charge, he also felony discharge of a firearm; violent offense in the presence of a child; two counts of obstruction of justice; and two counts of witness tampering.

Who is Kathryn Nester?

According to Salt Lake City-based Nester Lewis PLLC, Nester has built a distinguished legal career spanning more than three decades. She has tried over sixty jury cases in both state and federal courts, handling matters that range from capital murder, homicide, sex offenses, complex fraud, and weapons charges to wrongful death, civil rights disputes, employment discrimination, and catastrophic injury claims.

She is a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers, the American Board of Criminal Lawyers, and the International Society of Barristers. Nester has received numerous accolades, including Mississippi Trial Lawyer of the Year and the Federal Bar Distinguished Service Award from the District of Utah.

She served for more than a decade as the head of the Federal Defender offices in Salt Lake City and San Diego. At the national level, she was appointed by the Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court to the Advisory Committee on the Federal Rules of Evidence.

During the Obama Administration, she also contributed to the Clemency Project, serving on its National Steering Committee. In that role, she helped oversee more than 4,000 volunteer attorneys who assisted tens of thousands of applicants with presidential clemency petitions.