Who is Ken Adams? Olive Branch, Mississippi Mayor faces fury from Dolly Parton fans; here's why

A mayor in Mississippi found himself embroiled in controversy after expressing his belief that it was unsuitable to lower the American flag to half-staff in honor of Dolly Parton after her death, prompting a backlash from several people.

Mayor Ken Adams of Olive Branch, Mississippi, faced backlash after declining to lower the American flag for Dolly Parton, despite President Trump's directive. (Mayors-Office)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the wake of Parton's death last week at the age of 80, President Donald Trump mandated that American flags be flown at half-staff until September 1 to commemorate her legacy.

Ken Adams' statement on Dolly Parton sparks fury

On Friday, Ken Adams, the Mayor of Olive Branch, released a statement on the town's Facebook page, stating that while he respected Parton and regarded her as “a great person,” he believed that the decision to lower the flag in tribute to the beloved entertainer was not appropriate.

“I believe lowering the American flag to half-staff should mean something very significant. In my opinion, it should be reserved for our military heroes, fallen first responders, presidents and other major national leaders, or events that have had a tremendous impact on our country,” Adams stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

“If we lower the flag every time a well-known or beloved person passes away, I believe we eventually lessen the meaning of the gesture.”

Adams said that he believes local officials ought to possess “the ability to use our own judgment when appropriate.”

The mayor stated that the matter “isn’t about disrespecting Dolly Parton ... and it certainly isn’t about saying she wasn’t a great American.”

“It’s simply my belief that the American flag at half-staff is one of the highest honors we can give, and I believe that honor should be reserved for truly extraordinary circumstances.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He concluded the statement, stating that “sometimes preserving the meaning of an honor means being selective about when we use it.”

Ken Adams faces backlash

Adams encountered considerable opposition from commenters who did not concur with his evaluation regarding the justification for lowering the flag in honor of Parton.

“I’d lower it for Dolly before any politician,” remarked one user, while another stated that Parton has contributed more to children than any politician ever has, suggesting that this elevates her status from “just a celebrity.”

A third commenter pointed out that Adams mentioned the honor should be “reserved for people who made a tremendous impact?”

“As a veteran and first responder I’m 100% ok with lowering the flags for Dolly. She gave her time and money to the military and multiply organizations. She earned this,” a fourth person said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Flags were lowered to half staff when Bob Hope died,” one more said. “So this action is not unique for Dolly. It’s a sign of respect for someone who represents the best of America.”

Parton's representatives announced her passing after a short struggle with cancer. However, they did not specify the type of cancer involved.