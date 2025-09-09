Who is Linda Stewart? Former Florida Democratic senator under scrutiny for ‘doxxing’ ICE agents

Linda Stewart, a former Democrat Senator from the Orlando area, is being referred for a potential investigation by the Florida Attorney General's Office after she exposed ICE officials' whereabouts in a now-viral post on Facebook, according to Florida's Voice. Former Democrat Senator Linda Stewart under investigation.(Facebook/Linda Stewart)

What happened?

On August 16, Stewart shared on her Facebook account that ICE officers were near the Orlando bus station. “ICE in Lynx Central Station downtown,” her post read.

Soon after, her post went viral. Recently, right-wing political activist Laura Loomer shared a screenshot of Stewart's post on X and claimed that she was “doxxing ICE” and was “actively tracing their activities in Orlando in an effort to undermine & interfere in ICE raids.” She added that this was “illegal” in the US state.

Later on, Attorney General James Uthmeier wrote on X that Stewart's "harassing" of law enforcement officials to prevent them from doing their work was "unlawful" in the state. He noted that he was calling the state attorney for the 9th Circuit, Monique Worrell, to investigate the matter. Further, he advised Stewart to "stop playing politics" with the safety of ICE officials.

Who is Linda Stewart?

Stewart was born on November 23, 1948, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Her family later shifted to Florida in 1950. She completed her studies at Valencia Community College. As per Ballotpedia, her early career included working as an insurance agent, while she also co-founded Mothers Against Racing in the Streets. She even served as the chair of the Orange County Parks and Recreation Board.

Being a member of the Democratic Party, Stewart was associated with the Florida Senate from 2016 to 2024, representing parts of Orange County. She remained active throughout her tenure across multiple committees that are focused on environmental protection, commerce, and judiciary reform. After leaving the Senate in November last year, she was appointed to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

FAQs:

Is Linda Stewart facing legal action?

James Uthmeier has called on Monique Worrell to Linda Stewart for sharing ICE's whereabouts in a Facebook post.

Has Linda Stewart responded to the matter?

According to The Palm Beach Post, Stewart said Uthmeier was putting a chilling effect on her freedom of speech.

For how long was Linda Stewart associated with the Florida Senate?

She served between 2016 and 2024.