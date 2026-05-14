Who is Niccolas Coleman? Pima County SD's arrest of murder suspect sparks buzz, ‘And can’t find Nancy…?'

Netizens are questioning the Pima County Sheriff Department after it shared a post on X, announcing a homicide suspect’s arrest. As the sheriff's department announced that they have caught Niccolas Allen Coleman, who was previously absconding, Netizens began asking why it is taking so long to find Nancy Guthrie and her abductor(s).

Who is Niccolas Coleman? Pima County SD's arrest of murder suspect sparks buzz amid search for Nancy Guthrie(savannahguthrie/Instagram, @PimaSheriff/X)

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Coleman was caught just a few hours after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared a “person of interest” post about him.

In the latest update, the Pima County Sheriff Department wrote, “Mr. Coleman was taken into custody without incident and is currently charged with first-degree murder and possession of drug paraphernalia. We would like to thank the community for its assistance in locating Mr. Coleman. This investigation remains ongoing”.

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{{^usCountry}} Netizens quickly commented on the post, with one user saying, “But can’t find Nancy in over 100 days?” “WHERE TF IS NANCY??????” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netizens quickly commented on the post, with one user saying, “But can’t find Nancy in over 100 days?” “WHERE TF IS NANCY??????” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nancy was last seen on the night of January 31. She was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Who is Niccolas Allen Coleman? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nancy was last seen on the night of January 31. She was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Who is Niccolas Allen Coleman? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has not revealed much about Coleman, except that he is a 22-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. It said in a previous post, before Coleman was apprehended, that he is a person of interest in a “homicide investigation involving the death of an adult male.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has not revealed much about Coleman, except that he is a 22-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. It said in a previous post, before Coleman was apprehended, that he is a person of interest in a “homicide investigation involving the death of an adult male.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Mr. Coleman also has an active arrest warrant for drug-related charges,” the poster read, adding that he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department did not specify whose murder Coleman is wanted for. Many started wondering if this case was connected to Nancy’s disappearance, but it does not seem so, based on the details. Authorities have also not said that the two cases are connected.

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Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

Months have passed since Nancy went missing, but there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

The FBI has received "potentially critical" DNA evidence found inside Nancy's Arizona home, it was recently reported. A hair sample initially sent to a private lab in Florida is now being analyzed using the FBI's advanced technology.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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