Who is Rex Heuermann? Architect turned Gilgo Beach serial killer who confessed to 8 murders

Who is Rex Heuermann?

The accused grew up in Nassau County after his birth in 1963. He stated in a past interview that he had worked in the city since 1987. The killings started in 1993 when Sandra Costilla died in the Hamptons during that year. His first marriage ended in divorce just one year after the wedding in 1991. He lived in Massapequa Park with his second wife and two adult children later.